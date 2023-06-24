FOUNTAIN CITY — As soon as the caution flag flew with five laps to go Friday in Mississippi Thunder Speedway’s USRA Modified feature, leader Dan Ebert knew he was in trouble.

“It’s extremely hard to lead races, particularly in 2023,” Ebert said. “When the caution came out, you assume you’re sailing and have plenty of room. I knew it was going to be tightened up when I saw who was behind me on the board.”

Ebert saw Brandon Davis, a two-time winner already this season, second on the leaderboard and filling up his rearview mirror. After a five-lap shootout, Ebert managed to edge out Davis for the win and $2,000 on the opening night of the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series.

Davis managed to cut off a run by Davis on the final lap and took command of the early points lead in the series that will payout $2,000 to the highest point getter over two weekends at both MTS and Deer Creek Speedway.

“I saw Brandon show his nose at the bottom,” Ebert said. “I knew he was going to be good, knew he had traction down there. I knew I just had to stay with my momentum line and knew if I went down to block we wouldn’t be as good. Stuck the car in by inches.”

Ebert took the lead from pole sitter Josh Angst on lap four of 30 and held a solid advantage while others duked it out for second.

Davis worked his way past Jake Timm for third, then Angst for second. Ebert still had plenty of lead built up before a caution came out after a spin by Brian Mahlstedt brought out the caution.

The Lake Shore, Minnesota-native held on for the win with Davis taking second. Timm passed Angst for the lead on the final corner to take third. Keith Foss moved up nine spots to finish in the final top-five spot.

“The racers in this area are extremely talented,” Ebert said. “I believe any racer in this area could go on to USMTS or anywhere they want. It’s great to sharpen your skills here.”

Gjere wins battle of attrition

The USRA Stock Car division had delivered great, close racing over it’s first few weeks at MTS. Things got too close for Brandon Gjere and Mitch Hovden in their battle for the lead on lap seven.

Gjere and Hovden made contact on the front stretch, forcing Hovden into the concrete outside wall and blowing a tire that took him out of contention.

On the restart, a four car pileup forced a lengthy caution and shrunk the field down to eight cars. Once the track was cleared, Gjere went unchallenged on his way to a 20-lap feature win.

Ryan Olson would have lost the lead to Lance Hofer on lap three of the USRA Late Model 20-lap feature if not for a caution that reset the lineup. Olson didn’t give Hofer or the rest of the field another chance to catch him, dominating the rest of the way to his second feature win this year.

Hofer finished a few seconds back in second while Michael Hucovski charged through the field late for a third-place finish.

Chris Hovden’s chokehold of the USRA Hobby Stock division continued in the 18-lap feature Friday, taking the lead away from Steve Dwyer on lap 10.

A pile up in turn one brought out a late caution and forced a two-lap shootout, but nobody could touch Hovden on his way to his third feature win of the season.

Gavin Bartel recorded a season-best finish of second, edging out Devin Holthaus in third at the finish.

The second half of the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series begins next Friday at MTS when the track hosts USRA Modifieds, B-Mods, Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Stock Cars.