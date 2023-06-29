FOUNTAIN CITY — While the battles at the front drew the most attention last week at Mississippi Thunder Speedway, one USRA Modified driver’s move through the field makes them a contender in the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series.

Last year’s season champion Keith Foss made up nine spots on his way to a fifth-place finish, earning plenty of passing points towards a potential $2,000-payout at the end of the weekend as the mini-series champion.

His fifth-place finish was his first top-five of the season. The Winona-native sits 48 points back of the regular season points leader Parker Hale.

Hale, Foss and Josh Angst are among those still searching for their first win of the season, with no better time than Friday with a $2,000 winners purse. Here are four other drivers at MTS that stood out last week.

Joe Chisholm, USRA B-Mods

If one or two moves go differently for Joe Chisholm in the final laps of last week’s feature, the defending Summer Series champion enters Friday with a win in his back pocket. Instead, Kris Jackson held off the No. 25 at the line and Chisholm had to settle for second.

Chisholm is still the man to beat in the USRA B-Mods, holding a 19 point lead in the regular season points. Chisholm has one win already this season and has finished in the top five in all three MTS features.

A win for Chisholm Friday would net him $1,000. Securing the Summer Series title the next night at Deer Creek Speedway would earn him another $1,000.

Danny Cole, USRA Stock Cars

Lansing, Iowa’s Danny Cole has had speed early in MTS’ first USRA Stock Cars season. He’s just been missing luck.

Battling for the lead last week, contact with Brayden Gjere forced Cole into the wall and caused him to blow a tire. Cole, after working his way to the front from ninth, finished 10th while Gjere picked up his second win of the season.

A clean race Friday might help Cole cut into the 54-point deficit he has to points leader Gjere.

Devin Holthaus, USRA Hobby Stock

Through three features, it seems like there’s only one car in the field that can challenge the defending track champion Chris Hovden.

Devin Holthaus won his heat race and finished second in the feature behind Hovden. Holthaus is the only driver besides Hovden — who’s won every feature this season — with three top-five finishes.

Michael Hucovski, USRA Late Models

Last week’s USRA Late Model feature came down to the battle for the win between Ryan Olson and Lance Hofer. Behind them, one driver was putting together their best run of the season.

Michael Hucovski finished third last Friday for his first top-five finish of the year, holding off Triton Krause and Eric Thill. Hucovski enters this weekend sixth in the season standings with 46 points to make up before catching the points leader Ryan Olson.

Hot laps at MTS start at 7 p.m. Friday with racing to follow shortly after.