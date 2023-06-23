FOUNTAIN CITY — Kris Jackson has traveled to eight dirt tracks in eight day to prove that the cars he build can win.

The Lebanon, Missouri native’s eighth stop Friday night at Mississippi Thunder Speedway might top the list.

“It’s definitely the most exciting thing I’ve done this week,” Jackson said. “This race track just provides exciting racing.”

Jackson’s return to MTS on the first night of the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series saw him win the 25-lap USRA B-Mod feature by less than a car length over Joe Chisholm after an intense battle over the final three laps.

A former winner of a $10,000 B-Mod feature at MTS, Jackson took home $1,000 after trading the lead with Chisholm three times over the last lap and a half.

“It’s huge,” Jackson said. “We’re just going to different race tracks to prove that our race cars are really good. This, in my opinion, is one of the hardest race tracks to win at. It’s competitive. To be able to come here, for the first time this year, and win means a lot. Especially for our race cars and what we’re trying to do in Lebanon, Missouri.”

A spin by Dylan Hutkowski brought out the initially caution with three laps remaining, bunching up the field behind the leading trio of Chisholm, Jackson and Harley Dais.

Jackson pulled a slide job on Chisholm on the restart, but the field was reset following a slow car on the backstretch.

“I kind of thought the extreme top was going away after I saw him touch the wall once,” Jackson said. “I put a slider on him and the caution came out and I thought ‘Well, he’s not going to let that happen again.’”

Two restart attempts later, Jackson finally pulled to within striking distance again coming to the white flag. Jackson slide from the top all the way to the outside wall, but held onto the lead.

Chisholm tried a crossover in turns one and two, but over shot Jackson and allowed the No. J2 car back by. Chisholm tried using his No. 24 car to muscle Jackson off his line in turn 3 and 4, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.

“It was really good,” Chisholm said. “There’s probably some things I should have done on my part. I should have known how he was going to drive and chop me on the last lap, should have gone high. He’s going for the win and so are we, it is what it is.”

Chisholm’s second-place finish still puts him in good standing in the RacinDirt.com Thunder Summer Series, which he was champion of last season. This year, the series pays out $1,000 per race over two weekends at MTS and Deer Creek Speedway. The overall champion of the mini-series also earns a $1,000 bonus.

Dais led from the pole for the opening half of the race before Chisholm took the lead, eventually finishing third.

Dan Hovden and Ben Mourdy rounded out the top-five. Jett Sorenson gained seven spots from the start and finished 10th.