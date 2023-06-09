FOUNTAIN CITY — While everyone else Friday at Mississippi Thunder Speedway was trying to count laps, Brad Waits might have already been counting his dough.

Waits took the lead on a late restart in the United States Racing Association Late Models feature and, after a mistake by officials, was declared the winner of $1,000 after taking the white flag— not checkered — at the track’s Late Model Special.

A late caution bunched up the field and put leader Lance Hofer ahead of Waits on the restart. Track promoter and race director Tyrone Lingenfelder communicated to drivers that there would be two laps to go at the restart, but the track scoreboard in turn three displayed three laps to go.

Waits made his move under Hofer on the backstretch after taking the initial green flag before coming back to receive a two lap to go signal.

After Waits’ No. 24 car saw the white flag, a crash in turn four between Caylee Kjos and Kory Ressie brought out the caution and that’s when the error was noticed. The checkered flag waved under the ensuing lap while Waits drove into victory lane.

“Lingenfelder said green, white, checkered,” Waits said. “We got the green, and then another one and then a white. That’s their deal, I’ll stay out of it.”

Hofer had taken the lead from Eric Thill just past the halfway point by squeezing through a pair of lap cars that Thill struggled to get around. The No. 11 car of Hofer had built a big lead prior to a spin by Parker Foster brought out the caution.

Waits thought he was done for before making his move on the restart.

“I thought Lance had it covered,” Waits said. “The track was getting really cleared off and I thought my tires were getting hot. He said he was pushing too. I don’t do anything fancy on the restarts, just try and cool the tires off and keep them clean.”

The Rochester, Minnesota native Waits looks forward to celebrating the win but also offered his thoughts and prayers to the family of Madeline Kingsbury, who was found dead earlier this week in Winona after being missing since March 31. Adam Fravel was charged with second-degree murder on Friday in connection to the case.

“I’ll take the money for sure,” Waits said. “I’ll buy some more tires and beer. Our thoughts are with Maddie and that whole process over in Winona. Keep them in your prayers.”

Hofer held on for second after starting eighth following a redraw. Thill finished third after taking the earlier lead from pole sitter Matt Platteter.

Wausmund wins after opening lap crash

Prior to the start of the USRA 25-lap Modified feature, track sponsor Kickass Beef Jerky added an impromptu $1,000 to the winner’s purse. For six of the 15 drivers, their hunt for that bonus ended in one lap.

Jake Timm lost control of his No. 49 car off turn two and sent cars scrambling to avoid him. Rodney Sanders, Mike Hofer, Shaun Walski and Ron Jonsgard were among those collected in a massive pileup that brought out the red flag.

With the field nearly cut in half, JT Wasmund of Pine Island, Minnesota took the lead away from Parker Hale on the ensuing restart. After fading, Hale caught his second wind to come back to finish second, but it was Wausmund who took home $2,000 in his first feature win at MTS. Lucas Schott finished third after a late shuffle for the podium spot.

While it might have been Late Model Special night at MTS, 35 cars arrived looking for a win in the USRA B-Mods. 24 made it to a chaotic feature with four cautions and a wild finish.

While chasing down the leader Eric Kanz, contact between Taylor Ausrud and Jett Sorensen put Ausrud in the wall and back to third place. It would not put him out of contention as he’d push to the lead on a later restart, carrying Ryan Olson in tow alongside the outside wall.

With two laps to go and lap traffic to fend with, Olson attempted a slide job on Ausrud but made contact with the slow car of Harley Dais. Just as Ausrud looked to bring his No. 3 car across the finish line, caution came out for a Dias spin in turn two and forced a two-lap shootout.

With a gaggle of cars behind him, Ausrud was in the spot to be. He led the final two laps without much challenge and won.

Chris Hovden slowly but surely started to reel in Devin Holthaus in the USRA Hobby Stock 18-lap feature, riding on the bumper of the No. 7D for the majority of the final five laps. Coming to the white flag, Hovden sent his car to the bottom in turn three and came out ahead of Holthaus.

Hovden survived late contact coming off turn four on the final lap for his second MTS win this season.

After an early caution in the USRA Stock Cars 20-lap feature, the battle for the lead on the restart went four wide with Brandon Gjere coming out ahead of the pack.

Another caution and a late charge by Jake Lambert wouldn’t phase the Mabel, Minnesota native Gjere on his way to victory lane.

The track is off next week with their return event set for June 23, the first night of the RacinDirt.com Summer Thunder Series.