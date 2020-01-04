Now healthy, it's time for Adam Thielen to step up for the Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. — Adam Thielen hasn’t looked like himself since returning from his lingering hamstring injury.

As for whether that was by design, well, the Vikings are about to find out this weekend.

All indications are that Thielen, the team’s two-time Pro Bowl receiver from Detroit Lakes, Minn., is at 100 percent heading into Sunday’s playoff opener against the New Orleans Saints. He has practiced without limitations this week and sounds as if he is raring to go. All that’s left is for him to go out there and prove it on the field.

“It’s no different than any other week,” he said. “I’m just excited to be out there and get another opportunity to play football and try to help my teammates win.”

That’s something Thielen couldn’t do for most of the 2019 season. He injured his hamstring in Week 7 against the Detroit Lions and then re-aggravated it a couple of weeks later when he tried to return in Week 9 against the Kansas Chiefs.

That put him on the shelf until he was back to 100 percent, and for Thielen, the road to recovery serendipitously ended with the Vikings securing a playoff berth.