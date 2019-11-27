Minnesota Timberwolves: Teague OK with bench role: 'I always just want to be able to help'

Teague was comfortable broaching the subject with Saunders after seeing the success Wiggins had as the starting point guard and how he himself played with the bench unit.

Teague said some of his best friends on the team, such as Gorgui Dieng and Josh Okogie, play a lot on the second unit.

“We’re really close off the court. So me and those guys have really good chemistry,” Teague said. “Also, we’ve got a lot of guys out. … We needed something.”

When Teague speaks to the media he can be hot or cold. Some days he is talkative and some days his answer are brief, as if he’d rather be doing anything else but that.

On Monday, Teague talked at length about what went into the decision, seemingly eager to discuss it. Saunders said this move wasn’t set in stone, that the lineup could be fluid, and he thought about how he might hurt Teague’s pride before making it.

“You have to think if this is something that somebody really means,” Saunders said. “Somebody who’s been a starter his whole career and you have to make that tough decision.”

But Teague made it easy for him, and the Wolves hope they have found something because of it.