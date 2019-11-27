Minnesota Vikings: Pass defense needs quick fix to defeat Seahawks, Wilson

EAGAN, Minn. — On Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, cornerback Xavier Rhodes followed top Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett in critical moments. The Vikings defense was characteristically stingy, limiting Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to 10 completions, a long of 14 yards and just seven points. So, the 21-7 loss led to offensive coordinator John DeFilippo’s firing.

The spearheads of these teams look a little different entering this Monday night in Seattle, where both the Vikings and Seahawks are capable of putting on a show worthy of the stage featuring MVP candidates and hefty NFC playoff stakes.

But what was once a strength of this Vikings defense — its coverage — has lapsed while Minnesota surrendered more than 400 yards on average during the last three games before the bye.

Rhodes and the Vikings pass defense left such a poor impression that head coach Mike Zimmer pinpointed it as a problem to which they needed to devote time during the bye-week.

“That’ll be a big emphasis for us,” he said.

Up next is Wilson, whose 5-0 record against the Vikings is his best against any opponent.