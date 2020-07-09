Wisconsin Badgers, Big Ten teams will play conference-only schedules this fall

The Big Ten is the second conference to announce a major shift in its fall sports schedule this week. The Ivy League announced Wednesday that it will postpone its fall sports until 2021.

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren appeared on the Big Ten Network Thursday afternoon and said the decision was made with student-athletes in mind.

“At the end of the day, this decision would allow us to do the right thing by our student-athletes, keeping them at the forefront of all of our decisions, and make sure we create an environment to give us the best chance to play,” Warren said. “One thing we have to realize is that this is not a fait accompli that we’re going to have sports in the fall. We may not have sports in the fall, we may not have a college football season in the Big Ten.”

According to ESPN, Big Ten presidents and athletic directors discussed conference-only scenarios early this week and coaches were consulted on Thursday. Some involved in the discussion were in favor of keeping one non-conference game, but there is “overwhelming support” for a 10-game football schedule featuring solely Big Ten games.

The Big Ten said details for each sport will be released at a later date. Football games will likely be shifted up the calendar as dates open up from canceling non-conference games.