Wisconsin Badgers: Cornerback Caesar Williams makes key stops to help the Badgers put away Minnesota

He was playing in a multitude of roles as the Badgers dealt with an injury to fellow cornerback Rachad Wildgoose that kept him off the travel roster. Williams played both in the slot and on the outside to help account for Wildgoose’s absence.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“The challenge was just having to learn that new position that quick, making adjustments,” Williams said. “Usually playing on the outside and using different techniques, it was a challenge. I messed up a couple times, but if they need to put me in there again, I’ll do whatever for the team.”

Williams was the standout of a secondary that had more good plays than bad against a powerful No. 9 Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) offense. Williams finished with four pass breakups, while safety Eric Burrell had three breakups.

The secondary knew it was in for a battle against Minnesota because of Johnson and sophomore receiver Rashod Bateman, and each of them scored a touchdown Saturday. But the Badgers’ front was able to make Minnesota one-dimensional by shutting down the inside running game that is the centerpiece of the offense.