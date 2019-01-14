COLLEGE PARK, Md. – What figures to be one of the more challenging work weeks of the season for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team began Monday night at the XFINITY Center.
The Badgers didn’t exactly enter the building brimming with confidence after losing three of their previous four games.
Make it four of five after a heartbreaking 64-60 setback against No. 19 Maryland, which got a game-high 21 points from junior guard Anthony Cowan and survived after blowing a huge second-half lead.
Sophomore forward Nate Reuvers finished with 18 points and seven rebounds – both career highs – to lead Wisconsin (11-6, 3-3 Big Ten). Reuvers missed two open 3-pointer attempts down the stretch after Wisconsin had erased a 21-point deficit.
Wisconsin missed its first 10 attempts from 3-point range before getting hot in the second half. The Badgers finished 11 of 30 from beyond the arc, with Reuvers going 4 of 8.
Sophomore point guard D’Mitrik Trice added 13 points for Wisconsin, which also got 11 from sophomore guard Brad Davison and 10 from senior center Ethan Happ.
After falling behind 37-16 early in the second half, Wisconsin used an 8-0 run to cut Maryland’s lead to 10 points with just over 8 minutes remaining.
Reuvers scored all eight points during the burst – Happ was on the bench with four fouls – by sandwiching a pair of 3-pointers around a putback basket.
A 3-pointer by Davison cut Maryland’s lead to 57-52, redshirt freshman wing Kobe King made a one-possession game by making a pair of free throws and Reuvers tied it with a 3-pointer.
Cowan made two free throws to help the Terrapins regain the lead, but Davison made a 3-pointer from the left corner out of a timeout to give Wisconsin a 60-59 lead with 2:02 remaining.
After Wisconsin got a stop on defense, Davison had a chance to add to the lead but missed a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Cowan ended up with the ball and the shot clock running down on Maryland’s ensuing possession, and he drilled a 3-pointer to give the Terrapins a 62-60 lead.
After Reuvers missed a wide-open 3-pointer, Darryl Morsell made a free throw to give Maryland a three-point lead.
Wisconsin called a timeout with 11.6 seconds left as its possession was going haywire and set up a play. Trice found Reuvers on a pick-and-pop, but the wide-open look rattled around the rim before missing.
A free throw by Cowan with 1.3 seconds remaining sealed Maryland’s sixth consecutive win.
Freshman forward Jalen Smith and freshman guard Eric Ayala had 11 points apiece for the Terrapins (15-3, 6-1), while sophomore forward Bruno Fernando added 10.
As good as it looked in the second half, Wisconsin couldn’t overcome an awful first half.
Eleven days after scoring 14 points in the first half of a home loss to Minnesota, the Badgers managed only 15 in the opening 20 minutes against the Terrapins.
Wisconsin shot 26.9 percent from the field in the opening half, missed all eight of its attempts from 3-point range, went 1 of 4 from the free throw line and committed seven turnovers in 30 possessions. That translated to a hideous 0.50 points per possession.
