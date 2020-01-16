Wisconsin Badgers: Ending the skid vs. Spartans

“It’s a tough place to play,” Krabbenhoft said. “I’ve always said Purdue and Michigan State were the hardest, and that’s not just because I didn’t win there. It’s hard to play there. The fans are really good. But more important is the players they have are really good and the coaches they have are really good. That’s why the records are what they are. But we’ve got to get past that.”

The Badgers have lost 11 consecutive times at Michigan State. One common thread during that drought is Wisconsin’s inability to knock down shots from 3-point range.

Only twice in those 11 games have the Badgers shot 34 percent or better from beyond the arc. Overall, Wisconsin is a horrid 27.5 percent from long distance (64 of 233) in those trips to Breslin.

This journey doesn’t figure to be any easier. Michigan State is 8-1 at home this season, with the only loss coming to Duke in early December.

The Spartans have a potent offense led by senior point guard Cassius Winston and junior forward Xavier Tillman, and Wisconsin’s transition defense will be put to the test.