MADISON — Jack Dunn admits he wasn’t always comfortable last season as the University of Wisconsin’s punt returner.
It’s fair to feel that way, because it isn’t the coziest spot on a football field. Tracking a ball high in the air with your eyes means they’re not focused on the eight or so defenders coming for you in a full sprint. Some nerves are warranted in that scenario.
But the junior and former Madison Edgewood standout said he’s feeling more at ease returning punts this season, and with the calmness comes better production. Those results might be pivotal in Saturday’s Big Ten opener vs. No. 11 Michigan (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium.
The No. 13 Badgers (2-0) are averaging nearly 7 yards more per return (11.55 to 4.79) over last year’s unit, and with a defense as formidable as Wisconsin’s looks to be, the punt return team will be on the field often.
“I would say it’s just experience,” Dunn said of the improvement.
“Being back there before and knowing how to do it. I feel like I’ve seen pretty much every scenario that I can see, so I feel better prepared back there for sure. Confidence is a lot higher. That’s what happens when you get a year under your belt.”
Dunn, who walked on to the team, found a crease for a 41-yard punt return in the season opener against South Florida, the longest return of his career. While he’s always hoping to break an even longer return, perhaps one for a touchdown, Dunn knows the value of what he and the punt return team are doing with modest returns.
He said the unit’s goal is to get 10 yards per chance, and if he can’t hit that mark each try, those 7-, 8- and 9-yard returns add up.
“We spend a lot of time looking at the percentages of our likelihood to score versus where we’re starting on the field. As much field position as you can grab on those punt returns makes a big difference,” Dunn said.
Wisconsin has 11 punt returns for 127 yards through two games in 2019. It had 19 for 91 yards in 13 games last season.
Credit for the boost goes a number of directions.
First, Dunn has a better feel for coverage units coming his way as he tracks the ball. Where last season he may have called for a fair catch in situations he could’ve gained a few yards, Dunn is fielding the punt and looking for room to work this year.
“Jack’s a lot more confident this year, and has a lot higher expectations for himself than he did last year,” junior Garrett Groshek said. “You’re just kind of seeing that, that he’s a lot more confident catching the ball and making somebody miss and getting that extra 10 yards to help the offense get started.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.