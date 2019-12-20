Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team stuns Baylor Bears to advance to NCAA title match against Stanford

And while junior setter Sydney Hilley went to those two early and often, she also didn’t give up on two other hitters, junior Grace Loberg and redshirt senior Madison Duello, after they struggled in the first two sets, hitting a combined -.067.

Each came back and made several big plays in the last two sets. It’s all a matter of trust, Hilley said.

“They all know I have so much trust in them no matter what’s going on,” Hilley said. “If Grace makes an error, I’m like, OK, I’m going back to you right now, you better get ready for it, like stop thinking about the last one kind of thing.

“I never lose that in my hitters, and it’s just really a special thing to be able to set any one, and any single one of my hitters can take over a match any night, which is really, really cool. But that’s credit to my passers for me to be able to distribute the ball to whoever I want to, and I’m really proud of the way they played tonight.”

Sheffield was particularly pleased with his team’s serve-pass game as the Badgers had nine service aces and just seven service errors. Baylor had four aces and eight errors.

Rettke and Hilley each had three aces, while Haggerty and senior Tiffany Clark each had a decisive serving run in the last two sets.