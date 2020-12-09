 Skip to main content
Wisconsin basketball: Badgers bounce back to beat Rhode Island
NO. 13 WISCONSIN 73, RHODE ISLAND 62

Wisconsin basketball: Badgers bounce back to beat Rhode Island

Rhode Island Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Brad Davison shoots past Rhode Island's Jeremy Sheppard during the first half of Wednesday's game at the Kohl Center in Madison. Davison scored 23 points in the Badgers' victory.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team adapted to a schedule change and bounced back with a victory Wednesday at the Kohl Center.

Senior guard Brad Davison made three 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help the 13th-ranked Badgers beat Rhode Island 73-62 in a game that was supposed to be against Louisville.

After the Cardinals opted out of the game due to COVID-19 issues, Wisconsin (4-1) added the Rams (3-3) and beat them to bounce back from a last-second loss at Marquette last Friday.

Central High school graduate Johnny Davis played 17 minutes and contributed six points on 2-for-5 shooting. He also had three rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist for Wisconsin.

Micah Potter added 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Wisconsin, which allowed Rhode Island to cut into a 17-point halftime deficit. Davison was 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Potter hit a 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 60-42 lead with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left before the Rams made a run.

Rhode Island scored the next nine points. One Sheppard 3 got them within 60-51 and another made it 62-54 with 4:40 on the clock, but Wisconsin found a way to hold on.

Aleem Ford added 11 points for the Badgers, who outscored the Rams 26-15 from the free-throw line and made seven 3-pointers.

Jeremy Sheppard matched Davison’s three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead the Rams, who had no other double-figure scorers.

BY THE NUMBERS

23: Game-high points for Wisconsin guard Brad Davison

12: Free throws made and attempted by Davison

7: 3-pointers made by the Badgers

UP NEXT: Northern Iowa at Wisconsin, Dec. 16.

