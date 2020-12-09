Wisconsin basketball: Badgers bounce back to beat Rhode Island

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team adapted to a schedule change and bounced back with a victory Wednesday at the Kohl Center.

Senior guard Brad Davison made three 3-pointers and scored 23 points to help the 13th-ranked Badgers beat Rhode Island 73-62 in a game that was supposed to be against Louisville.

After the Cardinals opted out of the game due to COVID-19 issues, Wisconsin (4-1) added the Rams (3-3) and beat them to bounce back from a last-second loss at Marquette last Friday.

Central High school graduate Johnny Davis played 17 minutes and contributed six points on 2-for-5 shooting. He also had three rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist for Wisconsin.

Micah Potter added 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for Wisconsin, which allowed Rhode Island to cut into a 17-point halftime deficit. Davison was 12-for-12 from the free-throw line.

Potter hit a 3-pointer to give the Badgers a 60-42 lead with 7 minutes, 49 seconds left before the Rams made a run.

Rhode Island scored the next nine points. One Sheppard 3 got them within 60-51 and another made it 62-54 with 4:40 on the clock, but Wisconsin found a way to hold on.