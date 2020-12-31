Wisconsin basketball: Badgers take care of Gophers

MADISON — Senior Micah Potter scored 18 points to help put the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team back on the winning track on Thursday.

Potter’s performance led three double-figure scorers as the sixth-ranked Badgers took care of 21st-ranked Minnesota 71-59 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Wisconsin (9-2, 3-1 Big Ten) also received 14 points apiece from D’Mitrik Trice and Aleem Ford in a game it led by as many as 26 points in the second half.

The Golden Gophers (9-2, 2-2) were led by Gabe Kalscheur’s 15 points. Teammates Liam Robbins and Brandon Johnson added 12 each, but Minnesota shot 31,3 percent (20-for-64) from the floor.

The Badgers put Monday’s loss behind them with a strong start to the second half after building a seven-point lead during the first. The second half began with a 9-2 run, and a Trice basket gave Wisconsin a 38-24 lead.

Things expanded from there, and the Badgers led 60-34 after a Nate Reuvers free throw with 8 minutes, 6 seconds remaining.

Wisconsin shot 50.8 percent from the floor and made 6 of 15 attempts from the 3-point line.

Central High School graduate Johnny Davis played 30 minutes and had eight points to go with three rebounds. He made 4 of 7 shots.

