Wisconsin basketball: Helland resigns from Wisconsin

MADISON — Erik Helland, the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, resigned Thursday.
Wisconsin, in a statement, announced Helland’s resignation and confirmed it received information last weekend that Helland, “while recounting a story from earlier in his NBA career, had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men’s basketball student-athletes. Wisconsin Athletics confirmed that assertion on Sunday.”
Helland was placed on administrative leave on Monday and didn’t travel with the Badgers to Minnesota, where they dropped a 70-52 decision on Wednesday night.
A voicemail message left on Helland’s cell phone Thursday was not immediately returned.
Helland was in his seventh season on Wisconsin’s staff. He joined the Badgers in 2013 after a long run with the Chicago Bulls and was credited by then-coach Bo Ryan and players for his role in helping Wisconsin make back-to-back runs to the Final Four in 2014 and ’15.
Wisconsin said in the statement it “works to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student-athletes and staff and the aforementioned language used does not align with the values of the athletic department, men’s basketball program or the university.”
The news about Helland comes just over a week after sophomore wing Kobe King made the announcement he was leaving the program. King didn’t make the trip to Iowa for the Badgers’ 68-62 loss to the Hawkeyes on Jan. 27 after informing coaches and teammates two days earlier that he was leaving the team. His official announcement came four days later.
Helland was among the people King thanked in an Instagram post announcing his departure.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Wednesday night that a racial epithet was directed at King by a Wisconsin staffer. The statement released by Wisconsin says that wasn’t the case.
“Multiple public reports have indicated that UW Athletics has been investigating the alleged use of racially insensitive language directed at one student-athlete. That allegation is inaccurate. UW Athletics has no evidence — nor has it been alleged to the athletic department — that Helland directed racially insensitive language toward any member of the men’s basketball program.”