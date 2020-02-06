Wisconsin basketball: Helland resigns from Wisconsin

MADISON — Erik Helland, the strength and conditioning coach for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, resigned Thursday.

Wisconsin, in a statement, announced Helland’s resignation and confirmed it received information last weekend that Helland, “while recounting a story from earlier in his NBA career, had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men’s basketball student-athletes. Wisconsin Athletics confirmed that assertion on Sunday.”

Helland was placed on administrative leave on Monday and didn’t travel with the Badgers to Minnesota, where they dropped a 70-52 decision on Wednesday night.

A voicemail message left on Helland’s cell phone Thursday was not immediately returned.

Helland was in his seventh season on Wisconsin’s staff. He joined the Badgers in 2013 after a long run with the Chicago Bulls and was credited by then-coach Bo Ryan and players for his role in helping Wisconsin make back-to-back runs to the Final Four in 2014 and ’15.

Wisconsin said in the statement it “works to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student-athletes and staff and the aforementioned language used does not align with the values of the athletic department, men’s basketball program or the university.”