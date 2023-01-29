Wisconsin basketball: Jordan Davis returns for appearance in Onalaska

ONALASKA – As he sat and signed autographed photos for an appearance at Badger Sports Shop on Sunday afternoon, Jordan Davis couldn’t help but be excited for the opportunity.

He was a collector when younger, and he said it always feels good to interact with the public, especially those who come to support him when he returns to the Coulee Region.

It also gave him a little break from what’s happening on the basketball court for the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team, which has lost six of seven games and is sliding both in the Big Ten Conference and among those working early to project the NCAA Tournament field.

The Badgers, he said, had a Sunday night meeting scheduled to address what’s been happening and how to fix it, but maybe spending a couple of hours getting his picture taken with and sharing stories with fans was just what he needed.

“It’s just nice to talk to people and greet them when they want to meet you,” Davis, a La Crosse Central High School graduate, said before moving to the main room of the shop to begin the appearance. “They tell you stories about watching you grow up or watching you now, and it’s really special to hear that.”

Davis saw peers, former coaches and a host of younger fans during a 90-minute appearance at the Onalaska store, but he also discussed the struggles of the Badgers, who dropped a 61-51 game to Illinois on Saturday to fall to 12-8 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

Wisconsin was ranked nationally just a couple of weeks ago but has run into all sorts of difficulties – injuries, poor shooting among them – since a 63-60 win over Minnesota on Jan. 3 was its sixth in a row.

“Guys aren’t hitting shots sometimes, and we’re getting down on ourselves,” Davis said. “We lose that kind of confidence and that swagger we were playing with at the start of the season.

“We have a team meeting (Sunday night), and we’re going to talk about those issues, and I think it’s going to go well.”

The Badgers are stuck in a logjam of middling teams in the Big Ten, meaning things can turn around quickly if they can pinpoint the problems.

When the appearance began at 2 p.m., Wisconsin was one of 10 teams with a conference record ranging from 6-3 to 4-6. That 2½-game difference means that none of those teams should think anything is over at this point.

They will spend the rest of the season playing each other and can pull away from that pack if coaches and players can put into action the right plan pretty quickly.

The Badgers play at Ohio State (11-10, 3-7) on Thursday, and that has to be considered a chance to get the turning of the ship started.

Wisconsin has made a season out of playing close games. Eleven of their 20 have been decided by five points or fewer, and the Badgers have a 6-5 record in those games, but the last three have been losses.

Davis said the team has just had too many short stretches that took them out of games. Shooting has been an issue all season – Wisconsin shot 18.2 percent during the first half of Saturday’s loss to Illinois – but the lack of a consistent go-to scorer has also hurt the team.

“Against Illinois, we were right there until about the nine-minute park, where we gave up a bunch of easy layups,” Davis said. “They got on a 22-10 run and that was the game. We were neck and neck with them and played some good defense.

“I think, for us, it’s just offense right now. “We need people to be consistent scorers, including me. I have to be better at that, and I take full responsibility for it.”

Davis has been a starter for most of the season, but he came off the bench in a recent game against Penn State and Saturday’s game against the Illini. He is averaging 6.1 points per game and shooting 31 percent from the 3-point line while playing more than 25 minutes per game.

He scored a career-high 15 points and made 3 of 6 attempts from the 3-point line in a loss to Northwestern on Monday but was held scoreless on just four shots against Illinois.

He scored points with the locals on Sunday, however, with his appearance, which Davis said was his first in a collectibles shop.

He collected mostly basketball cards when younger, Davis said, and he claims to have quite the possession at home if he can find it.

“I collected a bunch of NBA cards, like Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson when I was younger,” he said. “I have a rookie MJ card. I don’t know where it went, but I have it in storage somewhere. I’m sure my mom can find it for me, but that’s the best card I’ve ever owned.”