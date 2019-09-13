University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard is no stranger to the Coulee Region, and the drive to La Crosse is one he has done countless times.
“My car knows its way to La Crosse Central High School,” he said. “I can put it on autopilot.”
The Badgers’ budding connection with the Red Raiders’ basketball program isn’t a secret. Former Central standout and Wisconsin Mr. Basketball Kobe King is entering his third year with the program, and Johnny and Jordan Davis announced their commitments to Gard and Co. in June.
The Wisconsin faithful are sure to remember another recent La Crosse tie, too — Aquinas’ Bronson Koenig, who led the Badgers to four NCAA tournaments, two Final Fours and one appearance in the national championship game.
Gard made the trip to La Crosse again Thursday, but not to watch high school basketball.
Garding Against Cancer — a foundation Gard and his wife, Michelle, created after Gard’s father, Glen, passed away after a six-month battle with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer — raises money for cancer research and patient care. The foundation, which has raised more than $4.2 million since its inception 33 months ago, hosted a fundraiser Thursday in the Bluffs Ballroom in UW-La Crosse’s Student Union, further cementing Gard and Wisconsin basketball’s ties with the La Crosse area.
For the last three years, Garding Against Cancer has partnered with communities that play Wisconsin in an exhibition game before the season. UW-Oshkosh played the Badgers a season ago, and UW-L will take on Wisconsin on Nov. 1 at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Given the Gards’ connection to the UW System — Greg graduated from UW-Platteville, where he also began his collegiate coaching career, and Michelle graduated from UW-Eau Claire — along with the pre-exhibition fundraiser tradition and the Gard’s wish to impact in the state of Wisconsin, Greg said there was no hesitation to bring the event to La Crosse.
“It really has lined up perfectly in terms of our ongoing mission and desire to play a state school,” he said. … “It’s been a perfect marriage, so to speak.”
Equally important, Gard said, is that the money raised at the event will go back to the community, specifically to Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse County Health Department and Sparta Area Cancer Support Inc
“Most of the research in this state goes on in Milwaukee and Madison,” Gard said. “But there are so many other needs that need to be addressed across the state.”
The fundraiser included a silent auction, live music, photo ops and appearances from Stryker, Bucky Badger and Wisconsin basketball alum Brian Butch. Some attendees donned Badger polos and shirts for the event, and those same fans can expect to see plenty of a hometown kid on the court for Wisconsin this season.
King, a 6-foot-4, 205-pound guard, played in all 34 of the Badgers’ games last season after he fractured his kneecap early in the 2017-18 season, though Gard said King didn’t look like himself until February. But with a solid spring and summer under his belt, Gard believes King is back to the “old Kobe,” which Gard describes as confident and aggressive. And with the graduation of Khalil Iverson, who averaged 24.5 minutes per game last season, Gard expects to see more out of King this season.
“I met with him last week,” Gard said of the redshirt sophomore. “He’s chomping at the bit for a bigger role, and he’s ready for it. I’m excited to see what he can do and how he can help us this year.”
Gard also said he is aware of future Badger Jordan Davis’ collarbone injury, but NCAA rules don’t permit coaches to comment on recruits until they sign National Letters of Intent. The first opportunity for recruits to sign this year is Nov. 13.
But Gard did praise La Crosse high school coaching staffs, as well as coaches throughout the state, citing the growth of basketball in Wisconsin. Much like the sport has grown statewide, the Gards hope to bring the fight against cancer across Wisconsin.
“(We) appreciate all the support, and people can jump on board whenever they want to help and attend different events wherever they are across the state,” Gard said.
The next Garding Against Cancer event is a pheasant hunt at Cedar Valley Preserve in Spring Green, Wis.
