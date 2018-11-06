Almost all of Wisconsin's congressional incumbents have retained their jobs.

Democrat Mark Pocan won re-election Tuesday in southern Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District; Democrat Ron Kind won another two years representing western Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional District; and Democrat Gwen Moore won re-election in Milwaukee's 4th Congressional District.

Republicans Jim Sensenbrenner and Sean Duffy retained their seats in southeastern Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District and northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District respectively.

Republican Bryan Steil won the open 1st Congressional District in southeastern Wisconsin while Republican incumbent Glenn Grothman held onto his seat in the 6th Congressional District in east-central Wisconsin.

Grothman won the 6th Congressional District race Tuesday despite concerns that heavy Democratic turnout would provide Dan Kohl, a nephew of former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl, the boost he needed for an upset. In the end, the heavily Republican district proved too much for Kohl to overcome.

