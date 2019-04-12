WARRENS, Wis. – The Cranberry Museum Inc. announced last week it has sold the Wisconsin Cranberry Discovery Center building, gift shop and ice cream parlor to local Warrens residents Brian and Stephanie Knoepker and Jim and Nodji Van Wychen.
The Knoepkers and Van Wychens will operate the center in partnership with the Cranberry Museum Inc. board of directors, which will lease the lower level museum space. The transition allows the Cranberry Museum Inc. to focus its resources on its core mission — educating visitors about Wisconsin’s cranberry industry.
The 4,800 square-foot center is in the historic Union Cranberry Warehouse at 204 Main St. in Warrens. It opened in 2004 and draws an average of 10,000 visitors each year. It is comprised of a museum featuring educational exhibits, historic artifacts, videos and more, as well as a gift shop with unique and local cranberry products and a vintage ice cream parlor.
The Knoepkers and Van Wychens have deep roots in the Warrens community. Jim and Nodji Van Wychen are third generation cranberry growers at Wetherby Cranberry Co., and Nodji Van Wychen served on the board of directors for the Discovery Center.
Brian and Stephanie Knoepker are also involved in the community. Brian worked on a local cranberry marsh, was the manager of a cranberry receiving station, and for 10 years has been the director of Public Works with the village of Warrens. Stephanie moved to Warrens in 1994 for her first elementary teaching position, and was with the Tomah Area School District for 23 years.
“We are thrilled to step into this role as owners ... and do our part to ensure this wonderful attraction and educational resource will be available for years to come,” said Nodji Van Wychen. “We look forward to a great partnership with the Cranberry Museum and are excited to help educate visitors about Wisconsin’s rich cranberry heritage.”
The center’s museum and gift shop grand opening for the summer season will be June 1. Museum admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. For more information, visit www.discovercranberries.com .
