Wisconsin edges No. 14 Michigan State 64-63

“The biggest thing was just playing together and playing for each other, and that’s the kind of the message that Coach Gard always has for us,” said Reuvers, who shot 5 of 9 from the field.

Cassius Winston scored a game-high 23 points and Rocket Watts had 16 for Michigan State (16-6, 8-3), which has lost three of its last four Big Ten road games.

Winston scored the Spartans’ final five points, including a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Spartans fought back after a sluggish first half with a 17-2 run.

Winston scored seven points during that second-half stretch. The standout guard’s jumper with 11:22 to go pulled Michigan State within three points at 50-47.

Wisconsin held Michigan State to season lows in free throws made and attempted. The Spartans went just 3 of 4 from the line.

Davison, who had 21 starts this season, did not play due to a suspension for a flagrant foul he committed late in the Badgers’ loss at Iowa.

But Davison was a visible presence. The junior sat on the home bench in street clothes and enthusiastically cheered for the team. He’ll return to the lineup on Wednesday at Minnesota.