Wisconsin experts disagree on dairy industry impact of Dean Foods sale

Carstensen said the cooperative could decide to lower what they pay farmers to keep their processing costs down or they could raise their pay price to drive other milk processing companies out of business.

He said the consolidation could drive other milk processors to try to get bigger in order to compete.

“This is not efficiency, this is not trying to find a better way to process milk,” Carstensen said, “It’s all about trying to manipulate the market to make more money for the processor.”

Mark Stephenson, director of dairy policy analysis at UW-Madison, disagrees. He said DFA has been criticized in the past for controlling much of the processing capacity in certain regions of the country, making it harder for non-member farmers to sell their milk.

“I think the concern would be whether there’s a handful of producers, you know, who may ultimately have problems,” Stephenson said. “I’m not sure that I feel that that’s warranted yet. We don’t necessarily know that DFA would behave badly under this circumstance.”

Stephenson also pointed out that the purchase isn’t a merger of two healthy companies, but is a deal for a company facing bankruptcy.