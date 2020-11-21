Wisconsin football: Badgers fall at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — After a blistering start to the season for quarterback Graham Mertz and the University of Wisconsin football team’s offense, the 10th-ranked Badgers struggled to find a rhythm in a 17-7 loss at No. 19 Northwestern on Saturday.

Mertz was 23-of-41 passing for 230 yards and a score but threw three interceptions. Wisconsin (2-1) turned the ball over five times, four of which came in the first half, and had five second-half possessions that lasted only four plays or fewer and ended in punts.

The Badgers’ defense held its own and allowed just 263 yards, but the Wildcats (5-0) capitalized on eight Wisconsin penalties, including a few questionable defensive pass interference calls.

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey completed 23 of 44 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Mangieri on the Wildcats’ first possession.

The Badgers responded later in the first quarter on a 49-yard touchdown pass from Mertz to Chimere Dike, but Wisconsin was scoreless from there and Northwestern grabbed the lead late in the second quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Ramsey to Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman.

Running back Jalen Berger was one of the few bright spots for the Badgers after rushing for 93 yards on 15 carries.

