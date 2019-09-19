MADISON — The 400-yard aerial attack junior quarterback Jack Coan and the University of Wisconsin offense put on two weeks ago showed what the No. 13 Badgers (2-0) hope is a revitalized passing game this season.
With the depth the Badgers have at receiver, and junior tailback Jonathan Taylor’s emergence as a receiving threat, a thin tight end group hasn’t hurt as badly as previous teams may have suffered.
But Saturday’s 11 a.m. tilt against No. 11 Michigan (2-0) at Camp Randall Stadium is another test of how flexible Badgers’ coaches and players can be at the tight end position.
Jake Ferguson, a Madison Memorial High School product, has been solid at the No. 1 spot, but injuries have ravaged the depth Wisconsin came into the season with at tight end. Senior Zander Neuville retired due to injury, junior Gabe Lloyd’s out for the year with a right leg injury, and junior Luke Benzschawel hasn’t played yet this season due to a right leg injury.
Get ready for Badgers football season with State Journal's complete 2019 preview
Prepare for kick off of the University of Wisconsin's football season on Friday night against the South Florida Bulls with the Wisconsin State Journal's annual Badgers season preview.
No other running back in college football comes close to Taylor’s domination over the past two years, and the 2019 season presents an opportunity for the New Jersey native to cement his place among the greatest to ever play at Wisconsin — or anywhere else, for that matter.
In so many ways, Big Ten Conference football is loaded this season.
There is one thing that could keep the UW football team from posting a 10-win (or better) season for the 10th time in 15 years and it’s the one thing they can’t control — the schedule.
As the Badgers get ready to kick off the 2019 season on Friday against the South Florida Bulls, Jason Galloway examines Wisconsin's roster by …
With another offseason behind them, the talent-rich prospects in the back end of Wisconsin's defense could be in for a much smoother ride in 2019.
Get ready for the University of Wisconsin football season with Jim Polzin's team-by-team breakdown of the Badgers' 2019 schedule.
Get ready for the 2019 college football season with Jim Polzin's breakdown of the four Big Ten teams not on the Wisconsin Badgers' regular sea…
Will Clemson and Alabama continue to rule college football?
David Moorman played 11 snaps at tight end against South Florida, but injuries on the offensive line made him a full-time tackle against Central Michigan. The only other healthy tight ends on the roster are freshmen Clay Cundiff and Jack Eschenbach.
Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said tight ends coach Mickey Turner has been preparing those freshmen to play, but various injuries have caused hiccups in that development.
“You just do, right?” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said when asked about adjusting with less depth at tight end. “You’ve got to make sure that you’re putting guys in good positions, and just because you want to do something or you have done something doesn’t mean that it’s right.”
What the Badgers have done is put more receivers on the field, using three-receiver sets with Ferguson at tight end and one running back on a majority of snaps. They’ve also used fullbacks John Chenal and Mason Stokke in H-back spots, lined up off the line of scrimmage but filling similar roles of a tight end.
Wisconsin also debuted a personnel set against Central Michigan with a running back and two fullbacks in the backfield, while Ferguson and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Cormac Sampson lined up at tight end. That group played seven plays, but produced all five rushing touchdowns against the Chippewas.
“Cormac’s been a tight end, D-end his whole life, so being a tight end is easy for him to do,” Rudolph said. “So he’s another guy who we can continue to work in that role.”
LARSH STAYS READY: Collin Larsh didn’t let starting 0-for-2 on field goals this season affect his mentality or his confidence.
Both were attempted in less-than-ideal conditions — a 30-yarder against South Florida in a game delayed by lightning and a 51-yarder before halftime against Central Michigan. Still, he shook those off and made a 28-yarder in the second half against the Chippewas, and used the bye week to perfect the operation in anticipation for the Wolverines.
“It’s just a next-kick mentality. Even if you make it or miss it, it’s just about focusing on the next one. Making sure that you get that one. You’ve got to have a really short-term memory in this position and be able to keep going,” he said.
Going 15 of 15 on extra points as the Badgers offense piled up scores helped, too.
But Larsh is well aware that Wisconsin may need some clutch kicks from him to take down Michigan on Saturday, and that opportunity is one he relishes.
“Something I like to talk about is you only feel pressure if there’s a lack of confidence. When you have that confidence to be able to do it, you start feeling less and less pressure.
“I like to think I’m pretty confident in what I can do. If it came down to it, it’s just another kick.”
O-LINE SHUFFLE: Versatility has become key for Wisconsin offensive linemen.From learning multiple positions in training camp to moving in and out of different spots on game day, Chryst and Rudolph have asked a great deal from their front. That versatility has been on display in the first two games — 11 offensive linemen have played and at least half of them have played multiple positions.
Sophomore right tackle Logan Bruss, who sat out against Central Michigan with a left leg injury, is questionable for the Michigan game. David Moorman and Tyler Beach filled the right tackle role in his place.
WHEN THE BADGERS HAVE THE BALL
The Wolverines defense has been terrific under coordinator Don Brown, who joined the staff following the 2015 season. Michigan hasn’t found a way to shut down UW tailback Jonathan Taylor (above) — 233 yards on 36 carries in two games — but it has made the Badgers one-dimensional in three games under Brown’s direction.
UW has completed only 39.1 percent of its passes — 25 of 64 — for 331 yards with three touchdowns and five interceptions in those games.
This will be the first big test for the entire UW offense, but especially for the offensive line. Michigan had to replace a handful of stars from its 2018 unit, but seniors Khaleke Hudson, Devin Gill, Lavert Hill and Josh Metellus are athletic playmakers who can put the Badgers in some uncomfortable positions.
EDGE | UW
WHEN THE WOLVERINES HAVE THE BALL
Michigan rushed for 320 yards against the Badgers last season, the most by a UW opponent since Oregon had 345 in the 2012 Rose Bowl.
A good chunk of that damage (134 yards) came from quarterbacks Shea Patterson (above) and Dylan McCaffery on run-pass options. Patterson had an 81-yard run and later scored a key touchdown, while McCaffery scored on a 44-yard burst. Patterson injured an oblique muscle on his first snap of the 2019 season, so the bye week came at a good time. McCaffery also likely will see time vs. UW.
The Wolverines would love to get junior Donovan Peoples-Jones back for this game. Peoples-Jones, who had 47 receptions for 612 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018, has missed the first two games with an unspecified injury. Left tackle Jon Runyan, who also has missed the first two games, is expected to be in the lineup vs. UW.
True freshman Zach Charbonnet has been the primary ball-carrier for the Wolverines, rushing for 190 yards and three touchdowns on 41 carries. UW leads the nation in rushing defense, allowing 20.5 yards per game.
EDGE | PUSH
SPECIAL TEAMS
Michigan kicker Jake Moody is 3 of 3 on field goals. Quinn Nordin handles long field goals for the Wolverines, while Will Hart is a solid punter with a 44.8-yard average.
Keeping the ball out of Giles Jackson’s hands on kickoffs would be a wise idea, but UW touchback machine Zach Hintze should be able to make that happen.
An annoying penalty that has popped up twice for UW in its previous three meetings with Michigan is 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct call for roughing the snapper. That penalty extended a drive that led to a Michigan touchdown in the game in Ann Arbor last season.
EDGE | MICHIGAN
COACHING
UW’s Paul Chryst and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh re-entered the Big Ten at same time in 2015 and have produced similar records; Chryst is 44-12, while Harbaugh is 40-14.
Harbaugh has won two of the first three meetings between the men now coaching at their respective alma maters. The pressure is on Harbaugh to take the program from good to great, and this game will be a good measure of where the Wolverines stand in that quest.
UW has been excellent in 2019, albeit against weak competition. A win over Michigan could turn skeptics into believers.
EDGE | PUSH
INTANGIBLES
Michigan hasn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001, losing 23-20 in 2005, 37-21 in 2007, 45-24 in 2009 and 24-10 in 2017.
UW is a slight favorite over the Wolverines, who have lost 13 consecutive games as an underdog.
EDGE | UW
STATE JOURNAL'S PICK
Things have come so easily for the Badgers in the first two games, and it’s fair to wonder how they’ll respond when faced with adversity. There figures to be some against the Wolverines, who will test UW in all three phases.
But there’s something special about the Badgers’ vibe and, most importantly, they’re at home.
BADGERS 20, WOLVERINES 16
THE NUMBER (UW)
55.0 — points per game for the Badgers, who rank third nationally in that category. Only Baylor (59.5) and Oklahoma (55.7) are higher than UW.
THE NUMBER (Michigan)
4-0 — Michigan’s record in Big Ten openers under coach Jim Harbaugh.
KEY STAT — OFFENSE
Third-down efficiency: UW has converted 65.4 percent of its third downs (17 of 26), which leads the nation. But the Badgers have had issues in that category during its previous three games against Michigan, going a combined 11 of 41 (26.8 percent).
KEY STAT — DEFENSE
Turnovers: Michigan has turned the ball over five times in its first two games, all on lost fumbles. The Badgers have collected four turnovers, including three interceptions, so far this season.
Video: Badgers ready for Michigan, coach Paul Chryst says
Video: Badgers quarterback Jack Coan previews UW's Big Ten opener against Michigan Wolverines
Video: Badgers RB Jonathan Taylor discusses preparations for Michigan Wolverines
Prepare for kick off of the University of Wisconsin's football season on Friday night against the South Florida Bulls with the Wisconsin State…
At his news conference Thursday, Chryst said he’s been impressed with how the line has handled its tasks.
“I love that group,” he said. “They work and they enjoy working together. There’s a lot of shuffling … We know, in the end, they’re probably going to play more than one position. It’s a group that — I don’t want to say you expect them to, because that’s taking it for granted — but it doesn’t surprise me when they do handle it.”
PACK A PONCHO: Weather.com lists a 40 percent chance of rain Saturday morning, with an increasing chance of thunderstorms into the afternoon and evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.