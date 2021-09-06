Wisconsin football: Badgers' Mertz remains optimistic after disappointing opener

MADISON — University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz wants to make sure he doesn’t let his struggles in a season-opening loss impact the rest of his year.

Mertz threw two interceptions in the final 2½ minutes as the 12th-ranked Badgers failed to convert numerous scoring opportunities and fell 16-10 to No. 19 Penn State. He spent the rest of his weekend breaking down game film and is ready to move forward, starting with Saturday night’s game against Eastern Michigan (1-0).

“There’s a lot of games ahead and we know what we’re going to do with them,” Mertz said Monday. “Take advantage of every rep in practice and every game we get, and have fun doing it. For us, nothing’s changed. We’re still rolling.”

Wisconsin could be rolling several spots down the AP Top 25 after its loss, but the Badgers still can compete for a Big Ten Conference title if they bounce back.

They just need to avoid repeating the mistakes that caused them to lose a contest in which they controlled possession for over 42 minutes and ran 95 plays from scrimmage, their highest single-game total since at least 1990.

Mertz accepted responsibility after the game and vowed to get better. Coaches and teammates say they like the way he’s responded.