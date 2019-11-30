Wisconsin football: Badgers throttle Minnesota to win Paul Bunyan Axe

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin football team gave up the first touchdown in Saturday’s Big Ten Conference showdown with Minnesota, but not much else went against the Badgers the rest of the way.

Wisconsin regained possession of the Paul Bunyan Axe and won the West Division by beating the ninth-ranked Golden Gophers 38-17 amid a wintry mix falling to the turf at TCF Bank Stadium.

Jack Coan passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns as the No. 13 Badgers (10-2, 7-2) pulled into a first-place tie with Minnesota (10-2, 7-2) but advanced to the Big Ten championship game against Ohio State in Indianapolis on Dec. 7. That games kicks off at 7 p.m.

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns and caught a second-quarter touchdown pass from Coan as the Badgers won their fourth game in a row.

Coan threw the 28-yard touchdown pass to Taylor and followed it up with a 47-yarder to Quintez Cephus for a 17-7 lead early in the third quarter. Cephus had five catches for 114 yards.

Caesar Williams also had an interception and Zack Baun two of his team’s five sacks for the Badgers, who beat the Gophers for the 15th time in 16 years.

Tanner Morgan passed for 296 yards, and Rashod Bateman caught six passes for 147 yards and a touchdown for Minnesota.

