Wisconsin football: Badgers throttle Rutgers 52-3

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Quarterback Graham Mertz passed for 240 yards and three touchdowns to lead the University of Wisconsin football team to a 52-3 victory over Rutgers on Saturday.

Martz completed touchdown passes to Kendric Pryor, Danny Davis III and John Chenal as the Badgers (6-3, 4-2) forced a tie with Minnesota at the top of the West Division. Pryor and Davis III both had 72 receiving yards, with Pryor gaining his on four catches. Davis III had a 72-yard touchdown reception.

Wisconsin scored 31 points in the first half and added a 21-point third quarter to take care of the Scarlet Knights (4-5, 1-5), who were held to 199 total yards and kept out of the end zone.

Freshman running back Braelon Allen added 129 rushing yards and a touchdown on just 15 carries, and Chez Mellusi gained 75 yards and scored once on 15 carries as the Badgers rushed for 307 yards and scored 45 points in the second and third quarters.

Wisconsin won its fifth straight game since a loss to Michigan and has held those five opponents to a combined 37 points, Rutgers passed for 110 yards and rushed for 89 against a defense that intercepted three passes and recovered a fumble.

