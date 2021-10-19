Wisconsin football: Bell the defensive focus vs. Purdue

MADISON — There’s reverence in how University of Wisconsin football players and coaches talk about Purdue star receiver David Bell.

It’s deserved for the way he’s played since arriving in West Lafayette, Ind., and he was the catalyst in the Boilermakers’ upset of then-No. 2 Iowa in Iowa City last week that created a wide-open race in the Big Ten Conference’s West Division.

Wisconsin (3-3) has faced stud receivers this season with mixed results. The Badgers know that every team Purdue (4-2) faces has the goal of slowing down Bell, but so far, few have succeeded. That’s their challenge when the teams meet at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“He’s a great receiver, he’s kind of been that guy since his freshman year,” said senior cornerback Faion Hicks, who figures to be covering Bell often Saturday.

“It’s been fun to watch him grow and to finally get that chance to kind of go against him when he’s at his best. He’s great at the catch point, with 50-50 balls, plays with great tempo, plays with his tempo a little bit against DBs and stuff like that. So it’s going to be a good challenge.”

Purdue is ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25, a first for the program since 2007, after its dismantling of Iowa a week ago. Bell’s torching of the turnover-machine Hawkeyes’ secondary was vital to pulling that off. He had 240 yards and a touchdown on 11 catches, upping his career totals against Iowa to 558 yards and five touchdowns on 37 catches.

Bell’s ability to find the soft spots in Iowa’s zone coverage and get into them when Purdue’s Aidan O’Connell needed him there jumped out to Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

“At the top of his route, within the intermediate part of his route at the line of scrimmage, he seems like he’s always in control, and he’s always doing things for a reason,” Leonhard said.

“He’s very efficient in his movement. I think that looks a lot of times like, ‘I don’t think he’s that fast,’ or ‘I don’t think he’s that quick.’ He’s just extremely efficient because he’s always creating space, he’s always getting to the windows he needs to get to. But sometimes you watch it on tape ... man, it just doesn’t seem like he’s working that hard. It’s subtle, but when you see that week in and week out, it’s pretty impressive to watch.”

Bell won Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors in 2019 when he broke out following an injury to fellow star receiver Rondale Moore. His 86 catches, 1,035 yards and seven touchdowns led all freshmen in the conference and were tied for first, third and tied for fourth, respectively, in the Big Ten.

Wisconsin pulled away in the second half to top Purdue 45-24 in the teams’ last meeting in 2019, but Bell had 12 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. Last season’s Wisconsin-Purdue matchup was canceled due to the Badgers’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Bell continued to stand out during last year’s shortened season with 53 catches for 625 yards and eight touchdowns, leading the league in yards per game.

Though he missed Purdue’s win against Illinois this year while recovering from a head injury suffered in a loss to Notre Dame, Bell is second in the Big Ten with 679 receiving yards and leads the league with 135.8 yards per game.

Last week, Iowa continued to use the zone coverage schemes that have worked well for it throughout the year and didn’t blitz excessively — the Hawkeyes rushed more than four defenders on 13 of 45 Purdue drop backs (28.9%), according to Pro Football Focus.

The Badgers play man coverage with their corners and blitz more often, just under 37% of the time so far this season, per PFF. Wisconsin will likely continue to be aggressive up front to limit the time O’Connell has to find Bell down the field. It was a miscommunication in zone coverage that allowed Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, the best receiver Wisconsin has faced to date, to get behind the defense for a 49-yard touchdown in the third quarter of the season opener.

Leonhard has said he doesn’t believe that Wisconsin’s corners — particularly Hicks and senior Caesar Williams — get enough credit for their play and how it allows the Badgers to attack up front. A good performance against Bell would certainly earn some praise from the outside.

“He’s a good 50-50 guy, and I think that would be a good challenge for me,” Williams said. “That’s something I’ve been working to improve since last year so that’s one thing I do like about his game that I’ll get to show a part of my game that I worked on.”

Hicks told reporters before the Penn State game that he’d be following Dotson wherever he went, but he didn’t make that proclamation about Bell this week. Bell stays on the outside a bit more than Dotson, with 89% of Bell’s snaps coming as an outside receiver. That could allow Wisconsin to use Williams and Hicks on Bell depending on the situation.

Finding ways to make the game difficult for Bell doesn’t guarantee a victory for Wisconsin — three other Purdue receivers have 20 or more catches this year — but it’d certainly help the cause.

“They have great confidence in him and he obviously (does) in himself,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “I think he complements so much of what they do.”

