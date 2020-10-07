Wisconsin football: Breckterfield encourages MacGyver-ing to make practices work

The unit is led by fifth-year senior defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, returning starters from a year ago looking to build off a successful 2019.

“I think up front the main thing is we know we can be a special unit. We’ve been around each other a long time, we’ve learned a lot, so this year is really about the D-line stepping up. And I think that we can. We have a lot of good guys on the D-line, not just me, Garrett and Matt,” Loudermilk said. “We’ll have some play-makers up front.”

In Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense, led by coordinator Jim Leonhard, defensive linemen are often asked to take up blocks to allow linebackers free pathways to tackles. They took that to heart last season, as linebackers Zack Baun, Jack Sanborn and Chris Orr had breakouts years. Baun and Orr became one of the fiercest pass-rushing duos in the Big Ten Conference, combining for 24 of the program-record 51 sacks recorded last season.

With Baun and Orr now in the NFL, Leonhard said more of the pass-rushing production will need to come from the line, which accounted for 10 sacks last year — four from redshirt junior Matt Henningsen, three from Loudermilk, two from sophomore Keeanu Benton and one from Rand. Leonhard said he’s confident the veteran group can answer the call.