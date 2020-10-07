Wisconsin football: Breckterfield encourages MacGyver-ing to make practices work

MADISON — With his defensive linemen scattered about the country during the University of Wisconsin’s shutdown this spring and summer, Inoke Breckterfield got creative.
Entering his sixth year as the Badgers’ defensive line coach, Breckterfield was doing all he could to keep his position group ready to go when they finally got the OK to return to Wisconsin. That meant employing some unique tactics and a little MacGyver-ing.
“If we needed a partner, it was, ‘Find a tree. Find a door. Find something that you can latch onto or strike. Put a pillow against a tree. Ask mom or dad to come and give you a look to simulate a blocking scheme,’” he said during a Zoom news conference Wednesday.
“It was really just trying to find different ways. It’s hard to simulate striking and movements and all different things, but I had to try to find something that they could do to run drills.”
The makeshift methods worked, as the No. 16 Badgers’ defensive line has started their preseason practices well after knocking the rust off this summer. Wisconsin’s defensive front is one of the most experienced and deepest positions on the team, featuring four multi-year starters. Breckterfield said he feels comfortable using his top six players in any combination, even when the defense uses its nickel personnel and uses just two linemen.
The unit is led by fifth-year senior defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand, returning starters from a year ago looking to build off a successful 2019.
“I think up front the main thing is we know we can be a special unit. We’ve been around each other a long time, we’ve learned a lot, so this year is really about the D-line stepping up. And I think that we can. We have a lot of good guys on the D-line, not just me, Garrett and Matt,” Loudermilk said. “We’ll have some play-makers up front.”
In Wisconsin’s 3-4 defense, led by coordinator Jim Leonhard, defensive linemen are often asked to take up blocks to allow linebackers free pathways to tackles. They took that to heart last season, as linebackers Zack Baun, Jack Sanborn and Chris Orr had breakouts years. Baun and Orr became one of the fiercest pass-rushing duos in the Big Ten Conference, combining for 24 of the program-record 51 sacks recorded last season.
With Baun and Orr now in the NFL, Leonhard said more of the pass-rushing production will need to come from the line, which accounted for 10 sacks last year — four from redshirt junior Matt Henningsen, three from Loudermilk, two from sophomore Keeanu Benton and one from Rand. Leonhard said he’s confident the veteran group can answer the call.
“This is the first time in a while that we’ve had an experienced defensive line. That gets us really excited. We’ve kind of had to mix and match pieces at times, especially two years ago. This last year we were pretty good health-wise. You look across the board and we have a good number of guys who’ve not only played, but have been productive for us,” Leonhard said.
“We feel like we can free those guys up to be more aggressive.”
Breckterfield said much of the group’s offseason work has been to increase their pass-rush productivity. Loudermilk said he focused on his flexibility and dropped weight — 6 pounds per the roster — to become more explosive. Rand is working on his speed and agility.
“After every practice I’m on the ladder with Garrett Groshek and the running backs. I’m really working on trying to be just a little faster, fast-twitch guy. My strength … I think it’s good but you can always get stronger. You can always get stronger, you can always get faster,” Rand said.
The defensive end trio of Henningsen, Loudermilk and Rand rotated heavily last season, which allowed all three to stay fresh and helped avoid injuries that have sidelined Loudermilk and Rand in the past. That trio tallied 75 total tackles, 13 of which were for loss.
“We’ve been playing together for a while now. We’ve talked a lot with coach ‘Nokes’ too, so I think it’s all coming together. We’ve been getting in the film, we all watch film differently but kind of the same way, so we can really learn a lot from each other. So I think just feeding off of each other has really helped up the last couple years,” Loudermilk said.
Breckterfield and Leonhard have said in the past week that redshirt sophomore Isaiah Mullens has earned his way into the rotation and will see playing time this season at end as well.
With the team’s depth and talent in the secondary, opposing quarterbacks may have difficulty finding open targets, which should create chances for sacks as they hold onto the ball longer. These are the situations in which Breckterfield thinks his group can shine.
“I think (our experience) allows us to be more flexible in terms of what calls we have and what each person is capable of doing,” he said. “With the experience, you can kind of move on and take that next step in terms of asking for certain things and feel confident that they can get it done.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!