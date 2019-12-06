Wisconsin football: Cephus has been the 'Ultimate teammate'

After getting healthy and appearing ready to be one of the best receivers in the Big Ten after a strong training camp last year, Cephus was accused of multiple counts of sexual assault. The charges — stemming from a night in April 2018 in which Cephus engaged in sexual activity with two women, who later claimed to be too drunk to consent — got him dismissed from the football team and expelled from Wisconsin.

Cephus was acquitted after the jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes.

Even as he dealt with personal tragedy and fought for his freedom, Cephus had his teammates in his mind.

“The whole world knows what I’ve been through. I think through all of that, I’ve had to walk around with my head high and be the same person even when I was around campus and still able to see my teammates. I still had to be the person I was to try to help our team in that way,” Cephus said.

It took about three weeks for Cephus to be reinstated by the university and then cleared to play by the NCAA after his acquittal. During that time, players were open in their support of bringing Cephus back into the fold, sharing posts on social media with the hashtag #LetQTPlay.

Seeing what Cephus has persevered through stuns senior linebacker Zack Baun.

