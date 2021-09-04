Wisconsin football: Defense helps No. 19 Penn State edge No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10

Wisconsin got the ball back on its own 18 with 1:11 left and got all the way to the Penn State 25 with 26 seconds remaining, thanks in part to a personal foul on Arnold Ebiketie. But after an intentional grounding call pushed Wisconsin back to the 32, Brown intercepted a Mertz pass on the game’s final play.

“We’ve got to find a way to finish,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “We didn’t do that enough.”

Noah Cain broke a 10-all tie and put Penn State (1-0) ahead for good with a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:17 remaining, though Jonathan Stout’s extra-point attempt bounced off the left upright. Stout also missed a 23-yard field goal.

Jahan Dotson had a 49-yard touchdown catch for Penn State and also set up Cain’s score with a 42-yard reception. He finished with five catches for 102 yards.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 18 of 33 for 247 yards. Mertz went 22 of 37 for 185 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions with eight completions for 99 yards to Danny Davis III and nine for 52 to Jake Ferguson.