Wisconsin football: Leonhard staying focused

But Leonhard is able to relate to players with first-hand experience. He was a walk-on safety at Wisconsin who started 39 games for the Badgers and became a three-time first-team All-American. He parlayed that success at Wisconsin into a 10-year career in the NFL.

“He seems to have the answer to everything that you’ve got to ask him,” junior cornerback Faion Hicks said. “For somebody that played so long in the league, 10 years, he’s seen it all. So any questions you could have, he can point you in the right direction and he can show you what you’re looking for. It’s great to have a coach that played that long in the league because he understands it. He understands it from a body standpoint or a technique (standpoint).”

Players say Leonhard doesn’t bring up his playing accolades often, but they know he’s teaching them techniques and schemes that have roots in his experience at the college and pro levels, especially for members of the secondary. Leonhard is still the team’s defensive backs coach as well as the defensive coordinator and play-caller.

“I think it’s very cool being in the meetings with him,” said senior safety Eric Burrell, who has been at Wisconsin since the beginning of Leonhard’s coaching tenure.