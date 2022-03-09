Wisconsin football: Matt Henningsen provides future employer with flexibility

MADISON — NFL scouts like to have a simple answer to questions regarding what a prospect could be in the league.

But a number of University of Wisconsin prospects hoping to be drafted this spring don’t fit neatly into a positional box. Take for instance defensive lineman Matt Henningsen. Throughout his UW career, he’s been a defensive end, lining up primarily on the inside shoulder of offensive tackles in what’s called a “4i” technique.

But with the Badgers and at the East-West Shrine Bowl in January, Henningsen played a variety of positions along the line, both inside and outside. It’s that versatility that he’s pitched to NFL teams he’s spoken with and those conversations continued Wednesday at UW’s pro day. All 32 NFL teams had representatives on hand and a total of 43 player personnel workers were at the McClain Center to watch Henningsen demonstrated the athleticism that allows him to play well no matter where he’s lined up.

Henningsen posted a vertical leap of 37½ inches and ran the three-cone drill in 7.16 seconds; both marks would’ve ranked first among interior defensive linemen at the NFL Scouting Combine. He also ran the 20-yard shuttle in 4.22 seconds and broad jumped 9 feet, 11 inches, results that would’ve been second-best among that position group.

“I’ve actually heard a wide variety of things on where I can play,” Henningsen said. “You saw me here (at UW), I was doing a lot of different techniques here. … I think my versatility is an asset that teams can see. And I hope that they can see that on film.”

Henningsen was projected as a late-third-day pick in the draft, meaning a sixth- or seventh-rounder heading into the pro day, but his athletic testing will likely see him move up some boards. He tallied 91 tackles, 13 for loss, and eight sacks in 42 games for the Badgers.

Position flexibility is also a selling point for both UW offensive line products looking to turn pro, Kimberly product Logan Bruss and Columbus native Josh Seltzner.

Bruss played right tackle for two of his three seasons as a starter for UW, but was the right guard as a junior. He said the NFL teams he’s spoken with see him as a guard, but because teams can only dress 46 players for games, his proven ability to bump out to tackle is something he’s made known.

“I think it could be a valuable tool the teams at all five spots,” Bruss said. “A lot of teams have told me I’m an intelligent guy the can move well.”

Bruss ran through drills at UW’s pro day, but didn’t repeat the testing he did at the combine. He projects to be drafted on the third day as well.

Seltzner has spoken with teams about playing either guard spot and also at center. He didn’t snap for the scouts in attendance Wednesday, but did some at the East-West Shrine Bowl. The third-team Associated Press All-American performed 26 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press and had a 31-inch vertical. His draft prospects are lessened by only having one year as a full-time starter.

“I definitely felt that I played well in the (College Gridiron Showcase) and the East-West Shrine game, and got some good feedback from the coaches that were there,” Seltzner said. “Hopefully that helped my resume.”

Ferguson bounces back

Former UW tight end Jake Ferguson improved on his performance at the combine with better testing numbers at the pro day.

Ferguson ran the 40-yard dash in 4.71 seconds, one-tenth of a second better than his combine time, and added 3 inches to his vertical jump to 34½ inches. Ferguson’s pro day vertical would’ve tied for third-best among tight ends at the combine.

He said his training has helped reshape his body, lowering his body fat while adding some weight. Ferguson’s goal is to be 250 pounds when he arrives at an NFL rookie minicamp.

“It’s all football training from now on, I’m excited for that,” he said. “I don’t like this track stuff, I like playing football.”

UW stars make appearance

Some of the top NFL players to ever come out of UW were at the McClain Center, mingling with current players and coaches as well as league personnel.

Reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt — an outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers who played at UW from 2014-16 — spent about an hour chatting with UW junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Watt also showed Herbig some pass-rushing moves on the side of the field.

Former All-American offensive tackle Joe Thomas was also on the sidelines speaking with players’ families and others.

Some other alums in attendance were linebacker T.J. Edwards (Eagles), wide receiver Jared Abbrederis and defensive lineman Alec James.

