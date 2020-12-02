Wisconsin football: Mertz ready to bounce back as No. 18 Badgers host 10 Indiana

After doing little wrong in his first two starts, University of Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz couldn’t do much right in his last appearance.

That puts the redshirt freshman in an unfamiliar position as he tries to bounce back from a loss for the first time in his career Saturday when the 18th-ranked Badgers (2-1, No. 16 College Football Playoff ) host No. 10 Indiana (5-1, No. 12 CFP).

Mertz threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in a 17-7 loss at Northwestern . Now he faces an Indiana defense that has picked off 16 passes, the most of any Football Bowl Subdivision team.

“I think they feed off of each other,” Mertz said. “I think they do a great job of getting to the quarterback. We’ve got to have a great plan for that. They do a great job of hiding their blitzes and then bringing them post-snap. For us, it’s trying to find those little things to identify it.”

That means plenty of film study for a guy who already is an expert in that regard.

Mertz raised plenty of eyebrows this week with his statement that he spends “close to five or six hours every day watching film.” Mertz says that gives him an advantage comparable to having a cheat code for a video game.