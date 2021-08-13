Wisconsin football: More snaps for Benton

MADISON — If Keeanu Benton has his way, Big Ten Conference offensive linemen are going to see a lot more of him this fall.

Through his two seasons on the University of Wisconsin’s defensive line, Benton on the field has spelled good things for the Badgers and difficult assignments for opponents. At 6-foot-4 and 317 pounds, Benton is a load to handle for just about any offensive lineman, but it’s his quick first two steps that truly separate him.

He can close the distance between him and a blocker and throw his hands into their chest before their feet are set, blowing them into the backfield and disrupting plays. The problem has been keeping him on the field — last year, Benton played 173 of UW’s 438 defensive snaps (39.4%) per Pro Football Focus. The season prior, he played 245 of 876 defensive snaps (27.9%).

Getting Benton more involved in the team’s nickel defense — the personnel package UW used nearly on nearly 70% of plays last season, according to defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard — was a priority this offseason. Through the first week of training camp, Benton — a junior from Janesville — has been paired with Matt Henningsen on the first-team nickel group with strong results.

“I’m definitely building that confidence,” Benton said Friday.