Wisconsin football: O-line coming together

Powered by the offensive line, the Badgers are averaging 33.67 points per game and about 421 yards per game on offense. Each of those metrics rank second in the Big Ten Conference behind Ohio State. However, the offense is coming off its worst showing of the year, scoring just 7 points against Northwestern.

Indiana’s defense has been particularly effective in creating pressure on opposing quarterbacks and forcing turnovers. The Hoosiers’ 16 interceptions lead the FBS and Wisconsin redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz attributed many of those picks to the pass rush forcing QBs to throw early or under duress.

Indiana’s pressure comes from multiple levels, but delayed blitzes from the linebackers have been a staple of the Hoosiers’ defense that has tallied 20 sacks. Linebackers Micah McFadden (three) and Cam Jones (two) each have multiple sacks this season.