Wisconsin football: Offseason position battles for the Badgers

“Jack’s doing to do what he needs to do, everything he needs to do to get his body right, get his mind right, to just be as sharp as he can possibly be. It makes everybody else want to do the same.”

Assuming both Coan and Mertz are healthy, this will be a battle until late August.

Offensive Line

When Wisconsin’s offense got back on track in the latter half of the season, the middle three offensive linemen — left guard David Moorman, center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Jason Erdmann — got in sync. All three of those players are gone now, with Moorman and Erdmann graduating and Biadasz leaving a year early for the NFL.

How the Badgers replace those players isn’t so much a question of if they have the talent to do so, but whom among the team’s bevy of O-line choices step up and earn spots. Left tackle Cole Van Lanen will more than likely stay in his role, but the other four spots on the line may feature new starters.