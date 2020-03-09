Wisconsin football: Offseason position battles for the Badgers

MADISON — Turnover is a constant force in college football.
Year to year and from class to class, the constant churn of new faces in varying spots creates intrigue, while also presenting challenges to coaches and players.
The University of Wisconsin football team enters their spring practices — which start March 10, but aren’t open to the media until March 24 — with openings at key positions and major roles that need filling. The Badgers were in a similar position last season, but had players plug those holes and put together a 10-4 season that ended with berths into the Big Ten Championship game and the Rose Bowl.
Wisconsin’s defense loses just two starters and has the talent to be one of the country’s best again next season. But the two starters lost — linebackers Zack Baun and Chris Orr — were the team’s best defensive playmakers. Offensively, the Badgers have to retool the offensive line and find new depth at the receiver spots.
Players have 15 spring practices to start showing their capabilities and push for more chances at their positions. While coaches will use summer workouts and fall camp to ultimately decide on starting roles, here’s a look at five key position battles that will get started in spring practices.
Quarterback
Let’s get this out of the way immediately — Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst won’t name either Jack Coan or Graham Mertz as the team’s starter during spring practices. That much was proven last year as Coan took starter’s reps but didn’t earn the title from Chryst until fall.
The question this time around is how much ground has Mertz gained on Coan throughout the season.
Coan fought through injuries last year that almost held him out of the team’s Nov. 9 game against Iowa. Mertz said at Rose Bowl media day that he took the No. 1 quarterback reps that week, and offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said Mertz was ready to play.
“I thought he just did an outstanding job of preparing. I saw his confidence level improve tremendously. I thought how he handled the huddle, how he handled everyone at the line of scrimmage, how he prepared, I saw all those things kind of come together for him. And I told him those weeks, if you’ve got to go, you’re ready, you’re prepared that way. I could see it. I could see his development,” Rudolph said at a Rose Bowl media conference.
However, no one should underestimate the toughness and perseverance that Coan showed last year. He completed nearly 70 percent of his passes, gained 2,727 yards and had 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. His teammates spoke often of Coan’s consistency and leadership.
“He’s a leader that he’s going to get his job done. He’s someone you can trust. I think with being a leader, that’s probably the biggest thing, is just being able to trust a guy. His character, trust who he is, trust he’s not going to lead you wrong, he’s not going to steer you wrong,” receiver A.J. Taylor said in November.
“Jack’s doing to do what he needs to do, everything he needs to do to get his body right, get his mind right, to just be as sharp as he can possibly be. It makes everybody else want to do the same.”
Assuming both Coan and Mertz are healthy, this will be a battle until late August.
Offensive Line
When Wisconsin’s offense got back on track in the latter half of the season, the middle three offensive linemen — left guard David Moorman, center Tyler Biadasz and right guard Jason Erdmann — got in sync. All three of those players are gone now, with Moorman and Erdmann graduating and Biadasz leaving a year early for the NFL.
How the Badgers replace those players isn’t so much a question of if they have the talent to do so, but whom among the team’s bevy of O-line choices step up and earn spots. Left tackle Cole Van Lanen will more than likely stay in his role, but the other four spots on the line may feature new starters.
Kayden Lyles and Josh Seltzner each started four games at guard in a rotation with Erdmann. They could be ready to take those roles in full, but the question becomes who else could be in that guard mix. If Rudolph, also Wisconsin’s offensive line coach, elects to move last year’s starting right tackle Logan Bruss to guard — a spot he played at times last season — then he becomes a strong, experienced option.
Such a move would also create a spot at right tackle, another position that has multiple options. Can former five-star recruit Logan Brown get healthy enough to compete for the job? Can former four-star recruit Joe Tippmann get in the mix? Will freshman five-star recruit Jack Nelson make a push for snaps?
Expect to see a lot of rotation during spring practices and competition at these spots to be high.
Wide Receiver
Questions are wide receiver for the Badgers aren’t centered as much on the starting spots, rather the backup roles that still get a good deal of snaps.
Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor are both seniors next season and with the departures of A.J. Taylor and Quintez Cephus, are the most experienced receivers on Wisconsin’s roster. They’ll need to assert themselves as true No. 1 and No. 2 options after spending most of their careers in a rotation. One of them will also need to become a reliable third-down option like Cephus was to help the offense stay on schedule.
But the Badgers need to find more options behind Davis and Pryor to create big plays. One Wisconsin package had Jack Dunn and Adam Krumholz at receiver last year, and it most often was a handoff. But Dunn caught a touchdown pass against Purdue on a play-action pass from that set.
An option at receiver already on the roster is A.J. Abbott, a former three-star recruit who at 6-foot-2 and nearly 200 pounds is similar to Cephus physically. But incoming freshmen like Chimere Dike, a three-star recruit already on campus, have a chance to carve out a role.
How the group comes together under new position coach Alvis Whitted will also be something to keep an eye on.
Outside Linebacker
It’s unlikely one player will replace the output Zack Baun had for the Badgers at outside linebacker in terms of rushing the passer. Partially because of Baun’s development and the tools he had as a senior for the Badgers, but also because the outside linebacker snaps may be divvied up more.
Noah Burks, a senior, is one of the few players in the group with snaps under his belt. He played opposite Baun last season, with Tyler Johnson and Christian Bell rotating in that role late in the year. With Johnson and Bell gone, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will look for someone to step up at outside linebacker.
Izayah Green-May, a junior, lost the starting role to Burks last season and played sparingly. He saw his most action in the Big Ten Championship Game after Burks was injured. Leonhard said that Green-May, who stands 6-foot-6, has to use his size differently in order to be an effective rusher.
If Burks and Green-May can secure the starting roles, perhaps the talented crop of freshmen — four-star prospects Nick Herbig and Kaden Johnson, and three-star Aaron Witt — can make their way into the action as rotational players.
“Really like that linebacker group and how it shaped up and how they complement each other,” Leonhard said on the December signing day.
Cornerback
The Badgers will have six viable options at cornerback that have gotten a good number of game snaps — Caesar Williams (redshirt sr.), Faion Hicks (redshirt jr.), Deron Harrell (redshirt jr.), Rachad Wildgoose (jr.), Donte Burton (redshirt soph.) and Semar Melvin (redshirt fr.).
Williams was a crucial piece on the outside late last season, and made some game-swinging plays against Minnesota to return Paul Bunyan’s Axe to Madison. Wildgoose was the best option in the slot, but Leonhard showed he was comfortable giving snaps to whomever was the hot hand at the position.
Players who earn starting roles may still be part of a rotation at their spot — cornerback depth will be crucial the Badgers next season. Nine of Wisconsin’s 12 regular-season opponents next season feature spread-based offenses.
“You cannot take a day off as a corner, because you’re either making good habits or bad habits. To us, it’s a lot of just seeing who’s locked in, how they’re feeling, how comfortable are they?” Leonhard said before the Minnesota game. “Health sometimes plays into that factor, and a lot of it to me is confidence. That’s the name of that position, confidence and technique.”