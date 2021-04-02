Wisconsin football: Quarterbacks taking 'holistic approach'

“For the most part, we understand base progressions,” Vanden Boom said.

“There are always new plays that are being added, there’s always more stuff to study. But this is just kind of like the next level. This is the next step in understanding an offense, not just understanding the pass game, things like that. But spending more time on protections and knowing when we’re hot. Knowing how to get us out of a run play into a different play, or maybe even like pointing a ‘Mike’ (middle linebacker) if we get a rotation from the defense, re-pointing a ‘Mike’ so that we can get our runs better blocked, or so we’re protected up.”

Vanden Boom’s description makes it sound as if Chryst is preparing the group for more pre-snap adjustments to be made at the line of scrimmage. With Mertz making the first starts of his collegiate career last season, checks at the line weren’t used often. Associate head coach Joe Rudolph said in December that there were some opportunities for Mertz to make those adjustments, but they didn’t come up often.

However that looks come the fall, Mertz said he already sees signs of the offense making significant steps forward after a down year in 2020.

“We’ve only had two to two practices of spring ball, but it’s going to be a completely different team,” he said.

“Guys are playing with confidence, trusting the installs we got in and flying around, making plays. So this spring ball will mean a lot. Where we were last year, where we’re going to be this year, completely different. I’ve got complete confidence in that.”

