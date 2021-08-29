Wisconsin football: Sanborn leads defense, guides brother for No. 12 Wisconsin

Sanborn has worked on that by speaking freely in meetings, asking questions about schemes and discussing what should be done in specific circumstances.

“He’s almost like a mini-coach,” linebacker Leo Chenal said.

This year, Sanborn also will get to continue coaching his younger brother, Wisconsin freshman linebacker Bryan Sanborn.

“We’re obviously at different points in our careers, but I hope that I can help him just like a bunch of the older guys helped me when I was a freshman,” Sanborn said.

That mentorship has been going on in one form or another for several years.

Bryan Sanborn says Jack often would watch tapes of his high school games and give him advice on what he could do in particular situations.

“Being able to learn from him is just amazing access for me and all the younger guys in the linebacker room,” Bryan Sanborn said.

Long before that, they’d square off with each other as they grew up in suburban Chicago. Their competing never really stopped and carried over to various sports.