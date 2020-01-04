Wisconsin football: Taylor makes decision to skip senior season

MADISON — Jonathan Taylor’s stellar career for the University of Wisconsin football team came to an end Friday night.
The junior running back tweeted a video stating that he’s forgoing his senior season with the Badgers and entering the NFL draft.
In three years at Wisconisn, Taylor blended speed, power, and fantastic vision as a runner to one of the greatest college careers a running back has ever had. Taylor won two Doak Walker Awards as the nation’s top tailback, joining Texas’ Ricky Williams and Arkansas’ Darren McFadden as the only two-time winners.
“I’ve been able to live out a dream over the last three years by being a Badger, and now I’m excited to dive in and chase another dream of playing in the NFL,” Taylor said in a release from Wisconsin.
“I made it my goal to help raise the bar here, and thanks to my teammates, my coaches and everyone that supports us, I feel like we’ve been able to do that.
“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and I’ll cherish the bonds that we’ve built. We’re a family, and I’ll always be a Badger.”
Taylor tallied 6,174 rushing yards and 55 total touchdowns in his career.
He ranks second in rushing yards in Big Ten Conference history, and had the most yards for a player ever through his junior year. His 12 200-yard games rank second in Football Bowl Subdivision history, behind Wisconsin’s Ron Dayne.
With 2,003 yards this season, he became just the third player in FBS history with multiple 2,000-yard seasons, and he’s the only player in Wisconsin history to be named a unanimous first-team All-American twice.