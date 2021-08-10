Wisconsin hospitals prepare to reopen COVID-19 units as hospitalizations increase

But she said vaccine demand has been increasing in recent weeks as the delta variant continues to spread.

“I think we’ve been seeing a lot of testimonials of people who have had that experience of ‘I had the opportunity to get the vaccine, I didn’t and now I’m gravely ill with COVID in the hospital.’ And maybe some of those stories are helping to prompt people to get out and get vaccinated now,” Pfaff said.

Tammy Simon from Marshfield Clinic Health System in central and western Wisconsin said it’s also seen an increase in vaccine demand at their locations. She said the system’s most recent vaccine order was four times larger than the previous week.

“That is reassuring that our communities are taking this more seriously. They’re seeing how this is affecting people around them,” Simons said. “We are unfortunately hearing personal stories of people we know where they have loved ones that have died due to COVID and just truly how contagious and how deadly this COVID variant is.”

Like Gundersen, Simon said Marshfield Clinic has seen a recent increase in COVID-19 patients, with 24 people currently hospitalized across the system. She said patients seem to be getting sicker more quickly and one of the most concerning trends is the increase in young patients without preexisting conditions.