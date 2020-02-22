Wisconsin men's basketball: Anderson still working his way back after surgery

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

There have been scary moments along the way. When Wisconsin hosted Rider in the non-conference finale on Dec. 31, Anderson made a backdoor cut, caught a pass from teammate Brad Davison and jumped off his right leg.

Anderson didn’t get much lift and ended up landing awkwardly. He was sprawled on the floor face-down for a few moments before walking off the court on his own power.

“It just kind of buckled and I just got scared,” Anderson said. “It was probably an overreaction.”

Anderson had his knee examined by medical staff and eventually returned to the game. It was a false alarm that Perez-Guerra has seen over and over with players returning from major injuries.

“You have to get comfortable jumping off it,” Perez-Guerra said. “You’ve got to learn to trust something that you just didn’t trust for basically six months because of surgery.

“I think that could have been a little bit of a turning point with him in his mind that he knew that he could get tangled up and things would be OK.”

Even now, nearly two months later, Anderson tends to jump off his left leg more often. But Perez-Guerra said Anderson is “night and day” from where he was at the beginning of the season, and others have noticed it as well.