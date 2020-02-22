Wisconsin men's basketball: Anderson still working his way back after surgery

MADISON — Two weeks ago, following a victory over Ohio State, Trevor Anderson was one of three University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players selected for postgame interviews. When that question-and-answer session was complete, the junior guard got up from his chair in the Kohl Center media room and slowly made his way off the podium via some stairs.
The key word there: slowly. It was hard not to notice Anderson laboring as he made his way back to the locker room, his right knee stiff and sore following a 14-minute outing against the Buckeyes.
“Some days, I’ll wake up and take my first step and it’ll hurt like heck,” Anderson said a few days later. “Other days, you don’t even feel it.”
Anderson, who is 14 months removed from surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament, is looking forward to his knee returning to 100 percent. He realizes that breakthrough isn’t going to be reached this season, which continues Sunday when the Badgers (16-10, 9-6 Big Ten) host Rutgers (18-9, 9-7).
There have been plenty of encouraging signs for Anderson during what has been a grueling process that began in December 2018, when his first season playing for the Badgers ended after only eight games.
While his stats are modest — 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 12.1 minutes per game — the fact Anderson has appeared in all 26 games is a tribute to all the hard work he’s put in behind the scenes.
“It’s a testament to his dedication and his love for the game,” Wisconsin junior guard Brad Davison said. “I think people kind of always see the finished product of what’s in the game and they don’t really necessarily appreciate everything that gets you to that point.”
Anderson typically puts in at least an hour of work prior to every practice and game just to get his knee ready for competition.
His routine includes include strengthening exercises while wearing a blood flow restriction cuff, ultrasound therapy and backward sled pulls using 200 pounds worth of weights.
Back in the summer and fall, Anderson was regularly spending 8-to-10 hour days at the Kohl Center doing rehab. When he didn’t want to be there, Wisconsin athletic trainer Henry Perez-Guerra would step in to offer encouragement and perspective.
“I’m the first to admit it, rehab is boring,” Perez-Guerra said. “It’s tedious and it’s time-consuming and they’re sick of being here and they’ve got other responsibilities. They’ve got school and they have things in the weight room, they have basketball that they have to worry about and then you throw rehab on top of that. It can wear on you.
“My job is to motivate them and explain to them why we’re doing things and the reason why we’re doing them. So we all have our days, and he had his days. But I would say overall, he’s worked hard at it.”
There have been scary moments along the way. When Wisconsin hosted Rider in the non-conference finale on Dec. 31, Anderson made a backdoor cut, caught a pass from teammate Brad Davison and jumped off his right leg.
Anderson didn’t get much lift and ended up landing awkwardly. He was sprawled on the floor face-down for a few moments before walking off the court on his own power.
“It just kind of buckled and I just got scared,” Anderson said. “It was probably an overreaction.”
Anderson had his knee examined by medical staff and eventually returned to the game. It was a false alarm that Perez-Guerra has seen over and over with players returning from major injuries.
“You have to get comfortable jumping off it,” Perez-Guerra said. “You’ve got to learn to trust something that you just didn’t trust for basically six months because of surgery.
“I think that could have been a little bit of a turning point with him in his mind that he knew that he could get tangled up and things would be OK.”
Even now, nearly two months later, Anderson tends to jump off his left leg more often. But Perez-Guerra said Anderson is “night and day” from where he was at the beginning of the season, and others have noticed it as well.
“You just watch, from earlier in the season, he’s more mobile, he’s more comfortable with it,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.
Anderson said he’s relied on advice from Josh Gasser, who overcame a major knee injury during his Wisconsin career.
“You’re kind of always battling. If it’s not your knee, you’re overcompensating something else and something else starts to hurt,” Anderson said.
“Josh felt the same way. He said his hips and back were all messed up. It’s just the way it is. Nothing you can do about it. I think just being mentally tough is the only way to possibly get through it.”
Anderson is hopeful his knee will be back to 100 percent by the summer, which will be 18 months post-surgery.
“I’m looking forward to that day,” he said.