Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers earn top seed in Big Ten tourney

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team has to share its first Big Ten regular-season championship in five years.
Victories by Maryland and Michigan State on Sunday led to a three-way split of the title. The Badgers had secured their piece of the prize with a 60-56 win at Indiana a day earlier.
The good news for Wisconsin was it still earned the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament for the fifth time in program history. The No. 18 Badgers (21-10, 14-6 Big Ten) will open play Friday at 11 a.m. with a quarterfinal game against either Rutgers (20-11) or Michigan (19-12) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Wisconsin beat both of those teams during its eight-game winning streak to end the regular season. The Badgers recorded a 79-71 victory over Rutgers on Feb. 23 at the Kohl Center and won 81-74 at Michigan four days later.
The Badgers have had mixed result as the No. 1 seed over the years. They went one-and-done in 2001 and 2002, Bo Ryan’s first two seasons. But Ryan led Wisconsin to regular-season and tournament sweeps in 2008 and 2015.
Its surge over the final four weeks helped Wisconsin, which was picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten, complete an improbable championship run that felt sweeter because of all the adversity Greg Gard’s program overcame in the past nine-plus months.
But the Badgers say there’s still work to do, and junior guard Brad Davison essentially admitted that there are two more titles on the team’s list of goals: the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament.
“It’s a perfect ending to a story, but we’ve got to realize the story is not over yet,” Davison said. “Only one of three, as we like to say.”
Wisconsin won the tiebreaker over Michigan State and Maryland because it had the best record in games involving those three teams. The Badgers (2-1) won their only meeting with Maryland and split two games with Michigan State. The Spartans and Terrapins split, meaning Michigan State (2-2) gets the No. 2 seed and Maryland (1-2) will be the No. 3 seed.
The Badgers matched their conference record from last season, when they finished fourth. What the Big Ten lacked in great teams at the top of the standings in 2019-20, it made up for in depth.
Some were expecting a dropoff this season after the graduation of Ethan Happ, the first player in program history to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors three times, and Khalil Iverson.
But the Badgers felt they could be better offensively because they had the ability to put five shooters on the floor. It took a couple months for UW to find its rhythm on that end of the court, but in time its balance proved to be one of its best assets.
Case in point: In the victory that clinched a share of the title, junior forward Nate Reuvers scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures. Junior forward Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds, while junior forward Aleem Ford added 12 points and Davison finished with 11.
Junior point guard D’Mitrik Trice and senior guard Brevin Pritzl didn’t reach double figures in the finale, but each had big scoring games in the stretch run.
“That just shows that we believe in one another and just having multiple guys that can get going is tremendous,” Ford said. “It makes us a tough team to match up with and any given night it could be someone else and then when we’re playing together, we’re just a load to deal with.”