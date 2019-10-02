ROSEMONT, Ill. — When the 10-member preseason All-Big Ten team was announced Wednesday morning, D’Mitrik Trice scanned the list and noticed it didn’t include any University of Wisconsin men’s basketball players.
Immediately, Trice delivered the news to fellow Wisconsin junior guard Brad Davison via text message.
“I was like, ‘There’s no reason why we shouldn’t be the best backcourt in the country, let alone the Big Ten,’” Trice said a few hours later during an interview at Big Ten Media Day. “I’m just instilling that confidence in him and our team. I think with the guys we have, we have a chance to do something pretty special this year.”
That puts Trice and the Badgers firmly in the minority. Earlier in week, Wisconsin was picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten in a poll of 28 beat writers from around the conference.
That same group selected a five-member preseason All-Big Ten team. Fourteen players received votes, but none were Badgers.
Led by Ethan Happ, the only player in program history to earn first-team All-Big Ten honors three times, Wisconsin went 23-11 and finished fourth in the Big Ten last season. Now, Happ is gone and there’s no obvious star player among the returnees.
Yet there’s a feeling around the locker room that the Badgers actually could be better this season than they were in 2018-19.
“It doesn’t matter if you have a star player, it’s what those other guys can give you,” Wisconsin fifth-year senior wing Brevin Pritzl said. “If Ethan had a big game and everyone else was kind of bad, we were struggling. I think by not having that star, it kind of epitomizes a team is a sum of its parts. When everybody’s involved, everybody’s playing well, we’re going to be a much better overall team because we’re all kind of working.”
A Wisconsin player has landed on either the All-Big Ten first, second or third team in 19 consecutive seasons. That streak might get put to the test this season, though Trice, Davison and junior forward Nate Reuvers are the best candidates to keep it going.
The lack of a standout doesn’t always mean a team will struggle, much like having a star doesn’t guarantee success. Wisconsin won 22 games and made an improbable run to the Final Four during the 1999-2000 season despite not having a single player receive even honorable mention on the All-Big Ten team.
Plus, there’s always a chance a star rises. That’s what happened in 2013-14, the most recent season in which Wisconsin didn’t have a player on the preseason All-Big Ten team.
“Then Frank emerged,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said, “and that team obviously ended up going to a Final Four.”
To be clear, that’s not Gard’s way of saying he expects a Final Four run from the 2019-20 team. Nor is he saying there’s a Frank Kaminsky-like explosion waiting somewhere on the roster.
“That’s a big stamp to put on somebody,” Gard said. “But you watch what Frank did when Jared Berggren graduated. Frank the first two years had a hard time staying on the floor. I’m not going to say Nate Reuvers is going to be Frank Kaminksy 2.0, but Frank emerged because opportunities became more available and he knew it was his time to sink or swim. And then Jared wasn’t sitting waiting for him at the scorer’s table. That mental confidence grew.
“You have to have production, you have to back it up. It’s just not a matter of opportunities, it’s what you’re going to do with them. And Frank took full advantage of those. Is there going to be an emergence like that, who knows? But I think we have a lot of pieces. We don’t have to be one-player dependent. We can get it from four, five, six different guys on any given night.”
Gard was an assistant coach for Bo Ryan at UW-Platteville during the 1997-98 season when seven Pioneers averaged between 6.4 and 12.8 points per game. That team went 30-0 and won an NCAA Division III national title.
While no one is predicting a national title for these Badgers, that type of balanced blueprint would give them a chance to thrive without a bell bow in the rotation. Pritzl said it’s realistic the team could have five players averaging right around double figures.
Trice (11.6 points per game) and Davison (10.5) hit that mark last season. Reuvers was at 7.9 per game and is the most likely candidate for a breakout season. It’s also worth noting that Gard said junior forward Aleem Ford and sophomore wing Kobe King made the biggest jumps in the offseason. Pritzl and junior forward Micah Potter, a transfer from Ohio State who is waiting to see if he’ll be eligible for the start of the season, are also capable scorers.
Gard, for his part, said he’s more concerned about how his grows defensively than where Wisconsin will replace Happ’s numbers on offense.
“I think they’ll be very Wisconsin-like in terms of how they look, how they play,” Gard said. “The values that we place on different parts of the program is still the same. Culture is terrific right now. We’ve got a lot of experience back. You look at what Ethan did, but there’s a lot of pieces that are back around him and now they get to step into a bigger role.
“I’m excited because this group has a lot of multi-dimensional parts. It’s how we grow together and the identity we forge will play out over the next few months. I like the combination of experience and versatility.”
When Trice was asked about Wisconsin being picked to finish sixth in the Big Ten, he rolled his eyes.
“Obviously, every team that you ask is going to say higher than you think unless you’re No. 1,” Trice said. “But I think that with the guys that we have on this team and what we can do, I think that we’re definitely going to make a big dent in that ranking and I think that we’re going to be in that top four, for sure, if not win it all.”
