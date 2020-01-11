Wisconsin men's basketball: Badgers upend No. 20 Penn State

It was Penn State’s lowest scoring game of the season.

“We didn’t invent a new defense today,” Gard said. “We did what we always do but we did it better.”

Wisconsin never trailed and led by as many as 12 with 14:13 to play.

Myreon Jones gave Penn State some life when he hit an off-balance 3-pointer that sparked a 10-2 run that cut the Badgers’ lead to four.

But the Nittany Lions missed their next three shots, all 3-pointers, and Wisconsin got baskets on back-to-back possessions, with a 3 from Davison putting the game out of reach.

“We’ve got to make shots,” Penn State coach Patrick Chambers said. “If you would’ve told me we would hold Wisconsin to 58 points, I would’ve said we win the game.”

Both teams got off to a sluggish start. It took nearly five minutes for either team to find the basket.

The Badgers went 0-for-7 from the floor before Potter hit a layup. Potter then hit two 3s and another layup before Stevens snapped Penn State’s 0-for-12 skid with a turnaround jumper.

Brockington made a 3-pointer with 21 seconds left to cut Wisconsin’s halftime lead to 31-22.