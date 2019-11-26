Wisconsin men's basketball: Poor outside shooting leads to another loss

The Badgers finally got their slumping offense going for a bit in the second half Tuesday, scoring 14 points over a span of six possessions, and pulled within 42-39 on a mid-range jumper by Reuvers.

Wisconsin, which trailed by as many as 11 points in the first half and 10 in the second half, was within 48-45 after a jumper by Kobe King with 5:32 remaining.

But the Badgers followed that basket with four consecutive empty possessions.

They had a chance to make it a one-possession game with Pritzl at the free throw line, but he missed the second attempt and New Mexico’s Zane Martin scored in transition on the other end to make it 54-48 with 1:33 remaining.

From there, it was more missed 3-pointers by the Badgers down the stretch.

New Mexico used a 14-2 run after the midway point of the first half to build a 29-20 halftime lead.

Wisconsin not only had 10 turnovers in 30 possessions by halftime, it missed seven of its eight attempts from 3-point range.

The Badgers went over 8 minutes without a field goal as they watched a 14-13 lead turn into a 27-16 deficit.

