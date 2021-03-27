Wisconsin men's basketball notebook

MADISON — It didn’t take long for former Mineral Point High School standout Isaac Lindsey to find a home after leaving UNLV.
His next stop also is closer to home. Much closer, in fact.
Lindsey announced Friday he had accepted a preferred walk-on offer to join the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-4 shooting guard will have four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Lindsey was one of three Runnin’ Rebels players to enter the transfer portal this week following coach T.J. Otzelberger’s departure to Iowa State.
He averaged 20.5 points per game as a junior at Mineral Point in 2018-19. He was limited to five games as a senior due to a hip injury. That same injury kept him out for his only season at UNLV.
Lindsey was also a standout in football and baseball at Mineral Point.
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said earlier this week he was open to adding players through the NCAA transfer portal. The Badgers have plenty of needs after losing at least five seniors from a team that finished 18-13 and lost to Baylor in the second round of the NCAA tournament.
One of those needs is shooting and Lindsey could help in that area. Listed as a three-star prospect by ESPN and 247 Sports, Lindsey shot 48.4% overall and 35.3% from 3-point range during his junior season at Mineral Point.
REUVERS JOINS TRANSFER PORTAL: Nate Reuvers didn’t have the senior season he wanted.
He may take another stab at it, but it won’t be with the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball program.
Reuvers has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a move his father confirmed in a text message on Friday night. Paul Reuvers declined further comment at this time, and Nate Reuvers didn’t immediately return a text message.
The NCAA isn’t counting the 2020-21 season against players’ eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving players such as Reuvers a chance at a do-over.
The 6-foot-11 forward played in 124 games with 104 starts over four seasons for the Badgers. His high point came as a junior, when he averaged a team-high 13.1 points and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors on a team that won a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.
But Reuvers regressed as a senior, averaging 8.3 points and 3.3 rebounds and losing his starting spot for seven games. He struggled from the 3-point line, shooting 28.6% in all games and 12.8% (5 of 39) in Big Ten play.
Reuvers, Wisconsin’s all-time leader in blocked shots, admitted prior to his final home game it had been a “frustrating season.”
UW assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft defended Reuvers for a story that ran in the State Journal that week, saying fans shouldn’t dwell on how he finished his career. Krabbenhoft pointed to Reuvers’ work in the classroom: He completed a bachelor’s degree in finance, investment and banking in three years and is set to earn his master’s degree in supply chain management in May.
“It speaks volumes to the kind of kid he is and the kind of future he’s going to have,” Krabbenhoft said. “Ultimately, we lose track of it. Everybody wants to focus on — what — a field goal percentage? A win-loss record at the end of the year? Sure, that’s what people tend to do and that’s a miserable, sad way of living your life. But it’s reality. And that’s what’s we get caught up in as a society. I get to be around the kid every day and know what he’s leaving here equipped with.”
Where Reuvers ends up next season remains to be seen, but one logical landing spot is Minnesota. He’s from the Minneapolis suburb of Lakeville and could choose to play closer to home for new Golden Gophers coach Ben Johnson.
Reuvers is the second member of Wisconsin’s senior class to hit the transfer portal this week. Backup guard Trevor Anderson also will play elsewhere in 2021-22 as a graduate transfer.