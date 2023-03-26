The night of perhaps the worst shooting game of University of Wisconsin freshman guard Connor Essegian’s life, his former Team Focus AAU coach Casey Adams sent him a text.

“Well,” Adams wrote to Essegian following UW’s 58-57 loss to Rutgers on Feb. 18. “That’s a first.”

“Yeah,” Essegian wrote back, laughing at Adams’ message. “That’s different.”

Through years of watching Essegian play, Adams has seen a lot of great performances, but also has seen quite a bit of bad, too. He remembered a tournament when Essegian was a high school freshman where he went three straight games hitting just “one or two” shots on around 15 attempts a game.

But his performance against the Scarlet Knights? Two points on 0-for-10 shooting and 0 for 7 on 3s? Adams has never seen anything like that.

Adams said Essegian was in high spirits, still — always adept at forgetting the last miss. But the Rutgers game was the start of Essegian’s most difficult stretch as a college player, one that has extended even as the Badgers (20-14) have run to a National Invitation Tournament semifinal, drawing a matchup with North Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

One of the best 3-point shooters in the Big Ten and UW’s freshman record-holder for 3-pointers made in a season (67 and counting), Essegian is 9 of 48 from 3-point range (18.8%) beginning with that 0-for-7 outing. Essegian shot over 30% just three times in that span, though those were the three games with the lowest number of attempts over the nine-game stretch.

The struggles have been so frequent, that even those close to him have noticed it wearing on the typically unflappable Essegian. His Mom, Jody Essegian, said Essegian usually waits 24 hours to think over a recent performance before sharing his thoughts. Jody and his family have asked a lot recently about his shooting and Essegian has reported back some confusion of late: The shots keep going in and coming out.

Jody said he’s “not panicking by any means” and “he knows he’s a good shooter.”

It just happens.

“You really just kind of look and see what's open,” Connor Essegian said after shooting 1 for 7 on 3s in the loss to Ohio State in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament. “Especially when the balls aren’t falling, you just really got to just go out there and play.”

UW coach Greg Gard said as recently as the Badgers' NIT second-round win over Liberty that Essegian is one of two players with a “pretty bright green light” to shoot the 3, but that’s a designation that Essegian has earned. Opposing teams have noticed it, too.

Adams joked he might have lied to Essegian, telling him he likely wouldn’t go against the face guards he battled at the high school level. As his scoring has increased and the 3-point line became more deadly, teams have defended him differently.

Adams had noticed the change: Essegian was bringing the ball back too much and was going too high into his shot. They’re minor form issues that Essegian has long been adept at making adjustments too.

Adams said over “three, four years straight,” Essegian put up 1,000 to 2,000 shots per day off a shooting gun. They started taking them stationary, 1,000 attempts taking around 1 hour and 15 minutes at the start. They later worked in a variety of shots with combination moves, knocking down the time to 45 minutes per session.

Essegian drove 25 minutes and 5:30 a.m. most mornings to the Team Focus facility and every 250 shots, Adams would ask if he needed a break. But Essegian didn’t always need them.

Essegian was driven by his routine, sometimes repeating it after practices in the evening. But Adams theorized a Big-Ten schedule could have thrown him off of it.

Gard knew, especially, in the less-than 48 hours between UW’s NIT second-round and quarterfinal games, a trip to Eugene, Oregon might leave them with “dead legs.” The Badgers missed 15 3-pointers in Tuesday's 61-58 win against Oregon, at times all of them seeming to run together. And by late in the second half, Essegian had missed both his attempts. Yet UW needed 3s.

With the Badgers down 54-48 with 3:14 left, Essegian got free. Adams said Essegian is aware that if the misses continue, there’s a chance that the team could lose confidence in his ability to make them. But right now, that’s not the case, and the balance he’s fallen back on is that UW coaches and teammates keep saying the same thing: keep shooting.

He drained a 3-pointer to cut UW’s deficit to three, starting a perimeter barrage that helped the Badgers advance to Vegas. It was the last shot that Essegian put up against the Ducks, and he got to watch it fall through.

“It’s huge,” Gard said. “I’ve seen him shoot it enough … if it’s good, let it fly.”