Wisconsin OL Dietzen's comeback delights Badgers teammates

“He just is an incredible warrior,” offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen said. “He’s battled through so much.”

All those injuries finally caused Dietzen to announce via social media in February 2019 that he was giving up football.

But later that summer, Dietzen noticed he was starting to feel better. He began training again that July.

“It was more a way to start gauging how my body did feel,” Dietzen said. “I noticed day-to-day things felt better, just waking up and moving around, but obviously you can account that to having not played football that day.”

When Dietzen trained for months and still felt fine, he realized that perhaps a comeback was possible.

He spent that year away from the game hanging out with his girlfriend, fishing, hunting and editing a podcast. But he also watched plenty of football, which made him realize just how much he wanted to get back on the field.

“Definitely the more football I watched, the more I missed it,” Dietzen said. “In the beginning, I kind of tried to stay away from it, but obviously you grow up playing football and playing high-level football, you’re going to end up sitting around watching football all the time.”