Wisconsin trounces Tennessee 68-48 for 1st road win of year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wisconsin finally ended its road woes and helped Tennessee realize how much it misses injured guard Lamonte’ Turner.

D’Mitrik Trice scored 21 points and Brevin Pritzl added 17 as Wisconsin trounced Tennessee 68-48 on Saturday to win away from home for the first time this season.

“This is how we’ve been playing at home,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said. “It’s good to see that it wasn’t just the curse of the red (road) jersey.”

Wisconsin (7-5) entered the day 0-5 away from Madison, a mark that included an 0-2 record in true road games and an 0-3 mark in the Legends Classic at Brooklyn, New York. The Badgers were scoring 80 points per game and shooting 40.1% from 3-point range at home, where they’re unbeaten. They were averaging just 56.8 points and shooting 22.9% on 3-point attempts away from Madison.

Yet, the Badgers felt right at home in front of a sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena against a Tennessee team that had won 32 of its last 33 home games. Trice and Pritzl each shot 4 of 8 from 3-point range to lead the way.

“Now that we know we can do it, it’s just going to factor into when we go into Big Ten play, that we can win in these big-time environments,” Trice said.